Iron Man is about to return with a new series: the first trailer is available

This September, the creative team composed by the writer Christopher Cantwell and the artist Cafu, will arrive on the market with a new series on Iron Man. Specifically, Marvel readers can expect a renewal of Tony Stark's historic armor, which will undergo a renewal by the legendary artist Alex Ross.
Marvel Comics provided a first look at the next Iron Man course by publishing an unpublished trailer, visible at the bottom of the article. Cantwell spoke about his new creative challenge, placing a heated emphasis on the character structure that will define his character:
"I'm in seventh heaven for the chance to write the Golden Avenger. Ever since Bob Layton's art captured my imagination as a child in the 80s, I've always been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story I am aiming to explore the question: who should be Iron Man today? An angel? a God? Or just a humble man?
"Tony will try to eliminate the idea of Iron Man down to its core, something that will be constantly at odds with his disproportionate ego. We'll see if he can really manage to control his arrogant self-image, even if others with divine complexes direct their aims to the whole universe ".
Iron Man's Mark 1 has an upgrade to the new Iron Man 2020 series.
