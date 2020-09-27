Inuyasha Yashahime: the first episode shows a short promotional trailer

With the arrival of the autumn season, the schedule dedicated to anime is about to welcome new proposals and also important returns, among this we certainly find the sequel to Inuyasha one of the stories that has marked the sector by conquering millions of fans, and which will return with Yashahime: Princess Half Demon from 3 October.

The community devoted to Rumiko Takahashi’s work was immediately enthusiastic about this new project, and given the continuous details revealed from week to week, from the first official designs of the protagonists, to the trailer for the series, Expectations for this return have grown in feudal Japan it increased.

Six days after the debut of the adventures of the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshoumaru, the trailer for the first episode has finally been released online, and there are some sequences that are worth highlighting. As you can see in the video linked to the news, we are immediately introduced to the protagonists, Towa, Setsuna and Moroha, then move on to Kaede who carefully observes a chipped arrow.

The most interesting thing, however, concerns the short scene in which Inuyasha and Kagome appear to be involved in a dangerous mission, an event that we know is behind the plot of the sequel. Recall that the storyboard of the first episode of Yashahime has also leaked, and we leave you to a faithful cosplay of Inuyasha.