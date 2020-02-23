Inseparable friends! Yolanda Andrade spends "Thanksgiving" with Montserrat Oliver and his girlfriend

The friendship that unites Yolanda Andrade and Montserrat Oliver overcomes all distance, obstacles and the passage of time. On this occasion the celebrities spent Thanksgiving together.

Yolanda Andrade herself was in charge of sharing the unforgettable moment as a special guest at the dinner of Montserrat and his girlfriend Yaya Kosikova with whom he has years of relationship.

In the post, Yolanda shared an emotional reflection message about to end a year wrapped in controversy:

The ones we can share. The table full of love, friendship, food, health. Share Our differences that help us learn to grow and thank. ”

He also thanked his dear friend and hostess Montserrat for the emotional celebration:

“Thanks to TOD @ S especially the hostess who took the night with the best anecdotes that reminded us that her personality helps us to be better. THANK YOU @ montserrat33 ”.

The celebration also featured celebrities such as Regina Rojas, Fabiola Campomanes, Xuxú and Ruth Raquel Rocha, among others.

