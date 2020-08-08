In the rabbit hole: Walt Disney and his Alice

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There was a period prior to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in which Walter Elias Disney was ready to make his version of Alice in Wonderland. Lewis Carroll's book had been one of the first works read by the Chicago filmmaker since he was a child in school.

The fascination that the English writer had on him was so wide that when it was time to propose a great idea to the first company in which he worked in his twenties, the Laugh-O-Gram Studio in Kansas City, Walt actually proposed Alice in Wonderland, only to discover later that years later he would become one of his most remembered Classics ever.

Mixed media in unsuspecting times

It was 1923, Walt was a boy of twenty-one and to make Alice he had thought of using a kind of mixed technique, the one that Robert Stevenson would later apply in Mary Poppins is Brass Knobs and Broomsticks.

With a girl, Virginia Davis, in the role of Alice, ready to interact with an animated world, Disney already in the twenties had hypothesized a very strong combination between two different ways of making cinema, human animation and acting.

Unfortunately the company went bankrupt that same year and Walt decided to take with him, towards Hollywood, that pilot episode made to demonstrate his ideas and ambitions.

Together with his brother Roy he decided to hire some of the colleagues he had met in Kansas City, including Ub Iwerks, the man who a few years later would draw Mickey Mouse.

Together they made the Alice Comedies, before you can arrive at Silly Symphonies, which ran from 1924 to 1927. It was Disney's first major work.

But Disney wasn't the only one in America who was dazzled by Lewis Carroll's novel. In 1933, ten years after the first attempt, while Walt was cradling the idea of ​​being able to make his feature film starring Alice, it was Norman McLeod who made for the Paramount a live-action film adaptation.

To avoid overlapping with the American production, Disney tried to make his version of that story that fascinated him so much, completing one of the most distorted short films with Mickey Mouse protagonist, that is The magic mirror.

Published in 1936, for the screenplay of the usual Joe Grant, at the time Walt's most trusted collaborator, the short film is also known for being one of the first works of Carl Barks as an employee of the Burbank company.

The duck man took care of fully animating the scene in which Mickey shows off his skills as a dancer, between talking phones, playing cards that move to the rhythm of music and once again that unbridled passion for intersemiotics demonstrated by Disney.

The thirteenth Disney Classic

By 1938 Disney was actively working on Fantasy along with Leopold Stokowski, Deems Taylor, Joe Grant and Dick Heumer. Meantime snow-white turned out to be a huge success in box office, critics and audiences, so the company finally decided to get to work on Alice: the trademark was registered, but production did not begin until 1945.

These were complex times in America, mainly due to the Second World War: just think that the RKO, the official distributor of Disney films, in 1940, after the premiere in New York in November of Fantasy, decided to dismantle the Fantasound, a prodigy of sound engineering, to supply the parts to the US military.

In any case, with Pinocchio is Bambi already advanced in production, Alice skidded a long way, until the rewrite of Aldous Huxley.

The first script proposal, however, turned out to be too literal and slavish for the tastes of Disney, which already with snow-white is Pinocchio he had shown that he wanted to make the stories his own and standardize them as he pleased.

With the sole intention of enhance the musical aspect and the extravagant one in Carroll's book, the first goal was to try to recover his teenage dream, that is, mixed media, but this time with Ginger Rogers in the title role.

After various auditions and attempts, however, this time too the idea faded, because it was difficult to do justice to what Disney wanted to do with Alice.

Many of the characters were thus re-proposed with the intention of marrying a much more dancing movement: just think of the dodo, reinvented in Capitan Libeccio, author of his maratonda, the race to dry off after the storm, or even the intervention of Pinco Panco and Panco Pinco, who, in telling their morals, involve dancing movements, up to the deranged hops of the Leap Hare and the Mad Hatter.

Ultimately the same Bianconiglio in his races manages to sing a melody that has become iconic in popular jargon.

All the characters, even the playing cards that are painting the white roses in red to please the queen and escape the death penalty, need to enhance the rhythm and the evocative force of the music, putting the problems they experience into the background.

Censorship and Deleted Scenes: Disney's Overlock

Disney was so obsessed with the intention to enhance the musical presence at the base of the film that he came to delete some scenes precisely because they were out of rhythm: an example was the one in which Alice makes the Ugly Duchess sneeze by making her baby cry and pushing the cook. to throw pots and pans in the direction of the child.

A segment that Richard Trueblood, in 1988, claimed to include in his version of Alice, a medium-length film that arrived in Italy only on VHS, with a very particular and equally dreamlike style.

The Ciciarampa was then eliminated, a character that Tim Burton made to weigh heavily in the ecosystem of his film adaptation of 2010, to which, however, a large space was preferred for the walrus and the carpenter.

The poem, which had been published within the author's best-known novel, was inserted by Disney to once again enhance Carroll, which with his poem written in 1871 is still remembered today as the most illustrious attempt at nonsense.

Yet, defending Carroll's visionary ideas for a moment, it was easy to understand the allegory told by the English author of what was the deception of religion at the expense of peoples: the Western religion represented by the carpenter, the Eastern religion in the role of the walrus, and oysters for the people.

The thoroughness of the work done from the point of view of the soundtrack brought Walt Disney to have about 30 songs made, many of which were then thrown away, although reaching a very high number of 20 used, an unexpected quantity for the time.

Among these also "Beyond the Laughing Sky", which was to be the song Alice sang at the beginning of the film: Disney didn't like it at all, but decided to reuse at least the melody, making it the famous "The second star on the right" of the opening credits of Peter Pan.

Alice in Wonderland was Disney's thirteenth Classic, the one the author was most fond of, precisely because it was his first great idea of ​​transposing a book into a cinematographic work.

Within the Classic you can see many aspects on which Walt focused to enhance even more many of the characteristics that were at the basis of the madness of Alice herself.

At the same time, however, he had to confront the censorship of the time, the one that had repeatedly blocked the expression of blood in American films (ask, for example, Hitchcock and his Psycho).

In the non-birthday scene, when the Mad Hatter and the Leap Hare are fixing the White Rabbit's clock, the spring onion is shot to death and sprinkle jam everywhere.

The censor pointed out to Disney that those sketches could be linked too easily to blood and a head blown out by the Hare's hammer blow, so the film at that juncture goes black and white, so as to cover any kind of allegory with blood in those a few seconds.

Disney's target: the family and massification

Critics received Alice very shyly and skeptical: unlike what happened with Pinocchio, where Italian literature was not unleashed against Walt Disney who had the merit of standardizing the knowledge of Collodi's novel especially outside of Europe, all English writers went to defend Carroll and his work.

Disney did not care too much about the criticism received, precisely because he had predicted what the reaction of Carroll's direct fans would be.

His project was aimed, once again, at families, at a wider audience, who should have appreciated the musical processing and also of the animation itself.

It should also be added that the American filmmaker was by now quite accustomed to criticism and accusations from the rest of the world, especially after being pointed out as a snob with the release of Fantasy.

Unfortunately Alice could not reach the budget of 3 million spent, reaching 2.4 at the American box office.

The biggest problem that harbored in the story of Alice had been the desire, on the part of Disney, to put together five different styles, entrusted to five directors who tried to make scenes increasingly crazy than the previous ones, which almost suggested there was an absence of choral line and unity of intention in telling a story that in itself was a group of over-the-top situations, as if to give life to a sit-com in a surreal world.

Alice is, in any case, part of the most successful period of Walt Disney Production.

Even though the box office wasn't kind, over the years Alice has become an animation cult, son of that era that saw the Los Angeles company take the thunder with Peter Pan, Cinderella, The Sword in the Rock, 101 Dalmatians and so on.

All this allowed Disney to put behind a period of great creative and economic difficulty, coinciding with the arrival of the episodic Classics such as Saludos Amigos, The casket of seven pearls and Musica Maestro, all low cost productions, that were silenced with Alice's arrival at the cinema.

A watershed directly from the past ready to satisfy the wishes of a twenty year old who dreamed of conquering immortality.