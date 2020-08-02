In Spain they assure that Lionel Messi bought an “anti-cancer mattress”: how much does it cost and what other footballers would have it

Share it:

La Pulga and the mattress that, according to the Spanish media, "had it installed in all the rooms of his house"

While preparing next to the Barcelona squad for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Napoli (scheduled for Saturday 8 at the Camp Nou; the first leg ended 1-1), Lionel Messi It was news in Europe in the last hours for a purchase awarded to him. In Spain they assure that acquired a mattress "anticoronavirus", capable, according to advertising, of "neutralizing COVID-19 by 99.84%". The cost of the unit amounts to 1,000 euros.

The Spanish mattress company Tec Moon created a system called Viruclean, which by means of nanoparticles applied to its tissue manages to eliminate any virus in a maximum of four hours. In addition, depending on the mattress model, it has other advantages, such as a vibration and heat massage system on the feet, which prepares the owner for the reconciliation of sleep.

Saúl Ñíguez, midfielder of Atletico Madrid, acted as an ambassador for the brand: he is one of the faces of the company and they point him out as guilty of the article becoming famous in the world of football. “When I tried the mattress, I really noticed that it helped me rest. Before, after each game, I fell asleep at five or six in the morning and since I have the mattress I fall asleep in half an hour, ”he testified.

According to the newspaper Ace, "Upon learning of the existence of the mattress, Messi bought a trial one and finally decided to install it in all the rooms of the house". And that the same path that the Flea traveled the Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who would have arranged for one to be sent to Manchester, Cristiano Piccini (Valencia), Michel Herrero (Valladolid), Ibrahim Baldé (Oviedo) and the basketball player Rudy fernandez.

In the last 24 hours, the Catalan region reported 1,444 positive cases and no deaths from coronavirus. Although the local media assure that the evolution of the pandemic within the territory is stabilized, it should be noted that since March Catalonia presented almost 100,000 positive cases (99,452) and 6991 deaths.

COVID's focus in Barcelona sparked protests from Aurelio De Laurentiis, President of Napoli. "I hope for them (UEFA), who are friends, that if we go there nothing happens. If not, as they said in The Gladiator, hell will break loose", Shot the 71-year-old Roman in an interview with Sky Sport and at the same time that he assured:" In UEFA they do like the three monkeys: I do not see, I do not hear and I do not speak. "

"You hear great fears from Spain and they pass the subject", considered the manager, in addition to considering as an option the fact that this game moved to another part of Europe: "How long would it take to say that we played in Portugal, Germany or in Switzerland?".

"At UEFA nobody knows how to do business. And also with our money. If they decided that the Champions League would be played in Portugal and the Europa League in Germany, we could also go, "he concluded.

