Immortals Fenyx Rising: in video le similarità con Zelda Breath of the Wild

One of the protagonists of the latest Ubisoft Forward was Immortals Fenyx Rising, a title known until a few weeks ago as Gods & Monsters and which is preparing to make its debut next December. A few hours after the reveal of the gameplay, someone has decided to make a video comparison with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Ubisoft game in fact presents numerous points of contact with the famous exclusive for Nintendo Switch and WiiU both for what concerns the game mechanics and for what concerns the graphic style. In just 46 seconds, the video published on the YouTube channel Pwhales shows how the French company has decided to take inspiration from the Nintendo game in the creation of the Immortal open world, in which you can climb anywhere as long as you have enough stamina and jump off a cliff and then glide using the wings of Icarus.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from next December 3, 2020 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. The title will also receive a free technical upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Did you know that a demo of Immortals Fenyx Rising is coming soon, exclusively on Google Stadia?