Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san reveals the details of his volume 10

On the official site for the manga written and illustrated by Nanashi, Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san (Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro) details of the special edition of the 10th compilation volume were revealed, which will be released in Japan on March 9. The statement also revealed the cover of the standard edition of the volume.

This special edition will be priced at 1,080 yen (about $ 10) and will include a 48-page booklet that includes special illustrations and a collaboration with the manga. Tejina Senpai. The brochure will also include illustrations by other authors, and will feature its own cover illustration.

Nanashi began publishing the manga through the service Magazine Pocket from the publisher Kodansha Y Pixiv in November 2017. The publisher published the eighth compilation volume on July 9, followed by the ninth on November 9 in Japan.

The play is inspiring an anime adaptation produced by the studios Telecom Animation Film, under the direction of Hirokazu Hanai and scripts written by Taku Kishimoto, scheduled to premiere in Japan next April.

Synopsis of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san

High school student Hayase Nagatoro loves to spend her free time doing one thing, and that is teasing her Senpai! After Nagatoro and his friends stumble upon the aspiring artist’s drawings, they enjoy mercilessly teasing the shy Senpai. Nagatoro decides to continue his cruel game and visits him on a daily basis so that he can force Senpai to do whatever interests him at the time, especially if it makes him uncomfortable.

Slightly interested in Nagatoro and somewhat fearful of her, Senpai is constantly involved in her antics as her interests, hobbies, appearance, and even personality are used against her while she entertains herself at his expense. As time goes by, Senpai realizes that she doesn’t dislike Nagatoro’s presence, and the two develop an awkward friendship as one patiently endures the other’s antics.

