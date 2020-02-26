"I would love a 'Elite' crossover with 'Sex Education' and see what comes out of there." Darío Madrona

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Elite' fans will still have to wait until March 13 to see the third season of the Netflix series, but today the presentation for the press has taken place and in Espinof we have had the opportunity to chat, among others, with Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, Their creators.

The topics discussed

In our conversation we have treated different topics such as the arrival of two new actors in the series as Leïti Séne and Sergio Momo or what do you think he would limp in 'Elite' if they had to take her alone instead of as a duo.

I also wanted to know with which characters enjoyed writing more since each one contributes something different to the series or how they have seen the evolution of the cast from the beginning of the series until now. Most of them were strangers at the time and today have worldwide fame.

The question about the rumors that the series will change cast at the end of the third season could not be missed, but in that case they preferred not to pronounce too much. Where they got wet something else was at the idea of a possible crossover of 'Elite' with other Netflix series, opting for 'Sex Education', but also mentioning another title that does not belong to the platform and with which they see several points in common.