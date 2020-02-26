Entertainment

"I would love a 'Elite' crossover with 'Sex Education' and see what comes out of there." Darío Madrona

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Elite' fans will still have to wait until March 13 to see the third season of the Netflix series, but today the presentation for the press has taken place and in Espinof we have had the opportunity to chat, among others, with Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, Their creators.

The topics discussed

In our conversation we have treated different topics such as the arrival of two new actors in the series as Leïti Séne and Sergio Momo or what do you think he would limp in 'Elite' if they had to take her alone instead of as a duo.


'Elite': everything we know about season 3 of the Netflix series

I also wanted to know with which characters enjoyed writing more since each one contributes something different to the series or how they have seen the evolution of the cast from the beginning of the series until now. Most of them were strangers at the time and today have worldwide fame.

READ:  Releases HBO Spain February 2020: new series and movies

The question about the rumors that the series will change cast at the end of the third season could not be missed, but in that case they preferred not to pronounce too much. Where they got wet something else was at the idea of a possible crossover of 'Elite' with other Netflix series, opting for 'Sex Education', but also mentioning another title that does not belong to the platform and with which they see several points in common.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.