“I feel uneasy”: The FBI warned Jenni Rivera that someone wanted to kill her or kidnap her

This Friday, Pepe Garza he presented the last interview he gave Jenni Rivera, in which they talked about the death and kidnapping threats the The Diva of the Band.

Despite the continuous warnings, she always presented herself believing in God, because she was always very responsible with her commitments to the public; their children reported Chiquis Rivera Y Jhonny Lopez

During the talk, the singer said that she always received threats, through social networks, however, when she received a call from FBI He began to feel uneasy.

Shortly before a presentation he had in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, The big lady He received a call from the US authorities, warning him that there was a threat of kidnapping.

The information arrived at FBI by a very reliable person in the entity, so Jenny began to be afraid and decided to give the interview to Pepe, in July 2012.

“Yes I feel uneasy”, I agree The Diva of the Band, since professional people were involved, but still said he had to go.

However, on that occasion she asked her husband to stay at home and not accompany her, since if something happened to her she did not want her children to be left alone.

About, Johnny He accepted that he had suspicions, but his mother never said anything, since he was 10 years old.

(Video posted on YouTube on December 9, 2019 by Pepe Garza)

