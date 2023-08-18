I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

I Am Shauna Rae is an brand-new reality program that debuted on the TLC network. This program is based on the life of Shauna Rae, a new TLC family member.

I Am Shauna Rae, one of TLC’s most popular documentaries, had its debut on January 11, 2022, featuring six episodes.

The six episodes were not enough for Shauna’s supporters, who wanted to see her on television more often. This page is for you if you’re a Shauna Rae fan and want to know when I Am Shauna Rae season 2 will be released.

I Am Shauna Rae season 2’s release date, cast, and plot are all discussed in the article. The popular program centers on the 22-year-old Shauna Rae, who has the appearance of “an eight-year-old girl.”

Rae was diagnosed with brain cancer at a young age, and treatment caused her to stop growing while she was three feet, ten inches tall.

The tiny one is going to significantly alter her life in the approaching season. Rae is planning to become independent and take control of her life, but her parents aren’t entirely supportive.

As she meets the fireman, Shauna Rae explains in a voiceover, “My matchmaker contacted you about a guy who has pituitary dwarfism, so she thought this could be a good match.”

“I’m a little scared to meet a person who’s gone through anything similar to me,” she admits. “I’m curious to see the parallels and contrasts.”

The star of I Am Shauna Rae, that debuted on TLC in January 2022, is Shauna Rae. The struggle that comes with seeming much younger than you really are is shown in the series. Rae, 22, had developmental setbacks while receiving treatment for an exciting brain illness.

She is still just three days newborn and 10 inches tall, but she is located her twenties. Rae struggles daily to make decisions about her way of life, such as wearing makeup and a grown-up outfit in broad daylight, as shown by the program.

Rae’s problems are no longer minor. She spent a few episodes in the Big Apple studying mountaineering while going about her daily business.

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 Release Date

I Am Shauna Rae’s first season is finally over, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second.

We are unable to comment since the production team didn’t take any action for the next season, according to the sources.

As soon as the I Am Shauna Rae season 2 production team releases any information, we’ll let you know.

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 Cast

Robert Williams is the show’s producer, while Courtney Enlow is in charge of coordination. The success of I Am Shauna Rae, season 1, is attributed to a large number of different back-screen personnel.

Actress Shauna Rae, who previously appeared in the series Lisey’s Story in 2021, and actor Mark Schenkel are both cast members in the reality series I Am Shauna Rae.

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 Trailer

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 Plot

A press release from TLC for Season 1 states, “‘I Am Shauna Rae’ follows Shauna as she tries to live an average adult life despite her features.”

Shauna was diagnosed wih a rare kind of brain cancer at the age of six months, and although her treatment put her in remission, it had an unintended side effect: she stopped growing.

The TLC network’s I Am Shauna Rae series debuted on January 11, 2022. The first season of the program consists of six episodes, with each episode lasting between 42 and 45 minutes.

We don’t know what I have Am Shauna Rae season 2 will deliver for its viewers since it’s hard to forecast what will happen next in reality programs because they all have something unexpected up their sleeves.

Therefore, we must wait till I Am Shauna Rae season 2’s renewal is official before learning what thrilling occurrences season 2’s fans may expect.

I Am Shauna Rae’s first season is popular, and many who have seen it have had good things to say about it.

I Am Shauna Rae season 1 has six episodes, all of which have received positive reviews from fans that saw them.

Finally, Halloween has here, and the entire family is ready to enjoy the sweets, but Shauna is still having trouble finding the right costume at the Halloween party.

Later, at dinner, Shauna makes a significant news. And this was how the first season of the reality series I Am Shauna Rae ended.

In an interview for Hollywood Life, Shauna Rae said that her life now isn’t all that different than it was before to the start of the program. Despite her best attempts, she was unable to go from her parents’ home.