Hyper Scape: there is also a bit of Italy in the official soundtrack

Despite the beta shutdown, new and interesting information continues to emerge Hyper Scape, the battle royale of Ubisoft that in the short trial weekend has fascinated many players. The latest information specifically concerns the soundtrack, which also includes a song by an Italian producer.

Moving in the huge lobby of the game, through which you can access various menus and start a match, you can randomly listen to numerous songs among which there is also First Steps of Gazz, produced by the Italian record label which takes the name of Electric Wave. In case you were curious to listen to the song, which you may have already had the opportunity to hear during the technical test of the last few days, we invite you to listen to it on Spotify.

While waiting for all the songs that make up the official soundtrack to be officially unveiled, we remind you that at Ubisoft Forward we will talk about Hyper Scape again, the advice is therefore to follow the event in our company on the Twitch channel of Everyeye starting from 9:00 pm on Sunday, 12 July 2020.

Did you know that the progress of the Hyper Scape beta pass will be maintained in the final version?