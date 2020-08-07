Hulu cancels High Fidelity, the actress' comment on Instagram

Share it:

Based on the Nick Hornby novel of the same name, the Hulu High Fidelity series starring Zoë Kravitz it was canceled after just one season from the streaming platform. Here is the hot comment of the actress.

Kravitz, who in addition to acting on the show was also a producer, said she was very sorry for its cancellation ("#LeRottureFannoSempreMale" writes in the Instagram post), but also extremely grateful to the creative team, the crew and the rest of the cast for all the efforts made in the production, and to the fans for supporting them so far.

"I want to turn to the #highfidelity family and thank everyone for the love and passion that have been infused in the making of this show. I am truly speechless with wonder. And graces also to all those who have looked at us, loved and supported us. #BreakUpsSuck"reads in the post caption that you can also find at the bottom of the news, in which you also find a slideshow with several shots from the set.

And while it's a real shame we won't see it continue High Fidelity, Kravitz fans could console themselves on August 22 at the DC FanDome virtual event, in which there may have been something more revealed about The Batman, and who knows, maybe even shown some images of Catwoman played by Zoë.