Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40E and Mate X2 4G: Huawei’s new high-end are the same as their 5G brothers, but without 5G

If the Huawei P40 5G got a 4G brother and the P30 Pro and P30 Lite were succeeded by the P30 Pro and P30 Lite New Edition, now it is the turn of the latest smartphones of the company. And it is that Huawei has launched in China, again, the Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40E and Mate X2 (the last folding). The data sheet is exactly the same, except for one nuance: they are not compatible with 5G networks, they are only compatible with 4G networks.

Otherwise, they are exactly the same devices. There is literally not the slightest change in their technical sheets, even the processor is the same in all three models. The only difference is therefore that they will not be able to connect to 5G networks. Otherwise, the same mobiles. Huawei has not yet revealed the price of them, but if we stick to what we have seen with the P40 5G and 4G, we can expect a slight reduction.

Data sheet of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40E and Mate X2 4G

HUAWEI MATE 40 PRO 4G HUAWEI MATE 40E 4G HUAWEI MATE X2 4G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162,9 x 75,5 x 9,1 mm

212 grams 158,6 x 72,5 x 8,8 mm

188 grams Plegado: 161,8 x 74,6 x 13,6/14,7 mm

Unfolded: 161.8 x 145.8 x 4.4 / 8.2 mm

295 grams SCREEN OLED 6.76 stick

FHD+

90Hz OLED 6.5 stick

Full HD+

90 Hz

240 Hz tactile response Internal:

8 inch OLED

Resolution 2,480 x 2,200 pixels

413 ppp

90 Hz

180 Hz touch sampling External:

6.45 inch OLED

Resolution 2,700 x 1,160 pixels

456 ppp

90 Hz

240 Hz sampling rate PROCESSOR Kirin 9000 Kirin 990E Kirin 9000 MEMORIA RAM 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 256 GB 128/256 GB 256/512 GB REAR CAMERA 50 MP f / 1.9

20 MP f/1.8 UGA

12 MP f / 3.4, OIS, tele 64 MP f / 1.9

16 MP f/2.2 UGA

8 MP f / 2.4 tele 50 MP f / 1.9, OIS

16 MP f/2.2 UGA

2 MP f/2.4 tele x3

8 MP f / 4.4, OIS, tele x10 FRONT CAMERA 13 MP f / 2.4 13 MP f / 2.4 16 MP f / 2.2 DRUMS 4.400 mAh

SuperCharge 66W

50W wireless charging 4.200 mAh

40W fast charge

40W wireless charging 4.500 mAh

55W fast charge OPERATING SYSTEM EMUI 11.0

Android 10 EMUI 11.0

Android 10 EMUI 11

Android 10 CONNECTIVITY WiFi ac 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

USB-C 3.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

Minijack

NFC

Dual GPS

Infrared Dual nanoSIM

4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB type C

NFC

GPS dual OTHERS Stereo speakers

IP68 water resistance Fingerprint reader on the screen

IP53 Folding

Side fingerprint reader PRICE N/D N/D N/D

The same mobiles, but without 4G

As we said before, the new Huawei terminals are exactly the same as their predecessors. The first to see the light was the Mate 40 Pro, then the Mate X2 followed and then came the Mate 40E, which is a high-end device halfway between the Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro. They are three devices already known in the Asian market, since none of them have jumped onto the Spanish market, at least for now.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro 4G.

So in the Mate 40 Pro 4G We still have a 6.76-inch OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh, 8 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera of 50 + 20 + 12 megapixels with five-magnification optical zoom and the Kirin processor 9000. Differences with the Kirin 9000 of the Mate 40 Pro 5G? What does not have a 5G modem and that it only connects to the 4G network. Literally the same smartphone.

Huawei Mate 40E 4G.

The same applies to the Mate 40E, which bets on a 6.5-inch OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage, three 64 + 16 + 8 megapixel cameras with three-magnification optical zoom and the Kirin 990E processor. Again, the difference is in the connectivity, but the rest of the parameters remain unchanged.

Huawei Mate X2 4G.

And when it comes to the folding terminal, the changes are exactly the same. It is curious, of course, that the company has launched this model when the Mate X2 5G is barely a few months old. Thus, we have a foldable 4G terminal with an internal OLED screen of eight inches and 90 Hz, a front screen of 6.45 inches, also OLED, with 90 Hz; four 50 + 16 + 12 + 8 megapixel cameras (the last two telephoto with three and tenx optical zoom) and the Kirin 9000 processor.

Versions and price of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40E and Mate X2 4G

As we indicated previously, the new smartphones have been announced in China and, for now, there is no official price. In fact, they are not listed on VMall, which is Huawei’s online store in China. What we do know is that the Mate X2 4G will be available in blue, pink, white and black; that the Mate 40E 4G will be in multicolor, black and white; and that the Mate 40 Pro 4G will be in multicolor, white, black, green and orange.

