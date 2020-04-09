How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord: second season announced

Share it:

The world of Isekai has in particular been abuzz in recent years. There are many light novels that, initially in the shadows, have come to the fore in the past five years. We have had titles like Sword Art Online and The Rising of the Shield Hero that have catalyzed the focus on the genre. Now there is also How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord debuted in 2018 with a first season of 12 episodes, broadcast between July and September and produced by the Ajia-Do studio, adapting the first three volumes of the light novel. Two years later, the renewal of the anime is announced: How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord will have a second season.

The anime will return in 2021 and will have as director Satoshi Kuwabara, then Kazuyuki Fudeyasu to the composition of the series, Shizue Kaneko to character design, while Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru will be the studios to deal with it. The season will be officially titled How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω and will adapt from the fourth to the sixth volume of the light novel, or the arch of the Demon against the Church.

The light novel is known in Japan under the title of Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu, written by Yukiya Murasaki and drawn by Takahiro Tsurusaki and has been running since December 2, 2014. In addition to the anime, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord also received a manga adaptation designed by Naoto Fukuda and published since June 2015 in the Suiyobi magazine no Sirius.