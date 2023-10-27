How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, also known as “Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu,” is a fantasy isekai anime containing ecchi and harem elements based on a series of Japanese light novels written by Yukiya Murasaki and drawn by Takahiro Tsurusaki.

The protagonist, a Japanese hikikomori gamer called Takuma Sakamoto, is beckoned into the virtual world of his favorite massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) by two female characters, one a pantherian and the other an elf. They cast a spell to make him their servant, but the ring the protagonist wears reflects the power back to the females, who find themselves with collars around their necks.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3

When Takuma’s social anxiety becomes too much to bear, he adopts the identity of his video game avatar, the Demon Lord Diablo. Season 1 shows Diablo adjusting to his new environment and gaining friends, while Season 2 finds him facing difficult problems and hostile foes. The first season of “How Not to Summon a Demon Lord” aired from July 5th to September 20th of 2018. The second season has just finished broadcasting. We’ve got the scoop on when you can expect to see Season 3 of “How Not to Summon a Demon Lord.”

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3 Renewal Status

The fate of ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ after its second season has not been decided. The 11th of June, 2021 was the last day of filming for Season 2.

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ is not one of the most popular anime out there. MyAnimeList users scored the first season 6.86/10 and the second season 6.72/10. Ratings for the anime, however, may be the least of the makers’ worries, considering season 2 was attempted despite season 1’s success. Therefore, fans of the series may always keep their fingers crossed for a sequel.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3 Release Date

The third season of How to Not Summon a Demon Lord has not been scheduled since the anime was canceled after its second season concluded. There is also no word on when the anime may return, however, if rumors are allowed, it might happen as soon as the Fall of 2024.

Anime based on isekai novels is an unusual genre. Some series, like Danmachi, receive a new season pretty much every year, while others, like No Game, No Life, haven’t had a new season in over a decade. However, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has been renewed for a second season, so here’s hoping the show continues to do well.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Story

Hikikomoto player Takuma Sakamoto had a strange encounter with the Demon Lord Diablo, who appears as his own character in the MMORPG Cross Reverie. Takuma’s summoners, pantherian Rem and elf Shera, try to enslave him with a spell, but the spell is reflected by his magic ring’s “Magic Reflection” ability and instead sticks magic collars around the girls’ necks, making them his servants.

Takuma, suffering from severe social anxiety, decides to act out his character whenever possible, using his high stats and extensive knowledge of Cross Reverie’s lore to make his way through his new environment and aid Rem and Shera in their search for a way to free themselves from their slave collars.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Cast

Takuma Sakamoto Voiced by: Masaaki Mizunaka(Japanese); Eric Vale(English)

Voiced by: Masaaki Mizunaka(Japanese); Eric Vale(English) Shera L. Greenwood Voiced by: Yu Serizawa(Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft(English)

Voiced by: Yu Serizawa(Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft(English) Rem Galleu Voiced by: Azumi Waki(Japanese); Jad Saxton(English)

Voiced by: Azumi Waki(Japanese); Jad Saxton(English) Alicia Crystella Voiced by: Yumi Hara(Japanese); Sara Ragsdale(English)

Voiced by: Yumi Hara(Japanese); Sara Ragsdale(English) Celestine Baudelaire Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi(Japanese); Marissa Lenti(English)

Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi(Japanese); Marissa Lenti(English) Klem Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki(Japanese); Madeleine Morris(English)

Voiced by: Atsumi Tanezaki(Japanese); Madeleine Morris(English) Mei Voiced by: Yūka Morishima(Japanese); Kimberly Grace(English)

Voiced by: Yūka Morishima(Japanese); Kimberly Grace(English) Sylvie Voiced by: Rumi Okubo(Japanese); Leah Clark(English)

Voiced by: Rumi Okubo(Japanese); Leah Clark(English) Edelgard Voiced by: Emiri Katō(Japanese); Kristi Rothrock(English)

Voiced by: Emiri Katō(Japanese); Kristi Rothrock(English) Medios Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara(Japanese); Morgan Garrett(English)

Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara(Japanese); Morgan Garrett(English) Saddler Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa(Japanese); Anthony Bowling(English)

Voiced by: Daisuke Namikawa(Japanese); Anthony Bowling(English) Emile Bichelberger Voiced by: Ryōtarō Okiayu(Japanese); Clifford Chapin(English)

Voiced by: Ryōtarō Okiayu(Japanese); Clifford Chapin(English) Keera L. Greenwood Voiced by: Akira Ishida(Japanese); Stephen Fu(English)

Voiced by: Akira Ishida(Japanese); Stephen Fu(English) Chester Ray Galford Voiced by: Akio Ōtsuka(Japanese); Brian Mathis(English)

Voiced by: Akio Ōtsuka(Japanese); Brian Mathis(English) Fanis Laminitus Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki(Japanese); Mallorie Rodak(English)

Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki(Japanese); Mallorie Rodak(English) Gewalt Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu(Japanese); Garret Storms(English)

Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu(Japanese); Garret Storms(English) Tria Voiced by: Maki Kawase(Japanese); Kimmie Britt(English)

Voiced by: Maki Kawase(Japanese); Kimmie Britt(English) Lumachina Weselia Voiced by: Miku Itō(Japanese); Amber Lee Connors(English)

Voiced by: Miku Itō(Japanese); Amber Lee Connors(English) Rose Voiced by: Aoi Koga(Japanese); Megan Shipman(English)

Voiced by: Aoi Koga(Japanese); Megan Shipman(English) Horn Voiced by: Fumiko Uchimura(Japanese); Juliana Pagan(English)

Voiced by: Fumiko Uchimura(Japanese); Juliana Pagan(English) Batutta Voiced by: Kazuhiro Yamaji(Japanese); D. C. Douglas(English)

Voiced by: Kazuhiro Yamaji(Japanese); D. C. Douglas(English) Varakness Voiced by: Shinnosuke Tachibana(Japanese); Bill Butts(English)

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Recap

Season 2 of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord saw Diablo assuring Rem that he would start looking for a wedding band for her. Shera’s boasting to Rem about her jewelry sparked a new mission for Diablo. But that’s not all Diablo has to worry about. He found out that the Demon King had been defeated by God, who then shut him away until a hero would come along who could defeat him. God, however, also provided a means by which the seal might be broken.

It is possible that the remnants of the Demon Lord’s soul that are still lodged inside Rem’s body may be exorcised via a ritual handed down from the Dark Elves and known to the Demon Lord, Diablo. Despite the violence and oppression they have endured, these elves still manage to look beautiful. However, in order to become queen of the Kingdom of Greenwood, Shera must first wed an elf.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3 Plot

When we last left Diablo and company, they were engaged in a fierce struggle against the Vishos. Diablo easily triumphed since he is the overpowering and damaged protagonist of an Isekai. Lumachina stayed to fix up the chapel, while Diablo promised to go ring shopping for Rem since he had nothing else to do.

The second season concludes around the seventh volume of the light novel, and the following arc in the plot will focus on Shera’s growth as a character. After that, Diablo will go on a mission that takes him to the Dark Elf territory, where he’ll eventually meet Modinaram, who has much improved since their last encounter. As one would expect, they then proceed to fight it out like grown men.

Where to watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord?

Funimation and Crunchyroll have the streaming rights to How to Not Summon a Demon Lord, so you may watch it there. When Season 3 premieres, I’m hoping those services will carry it as well.

conclusion

Season 2’s potential was amplified by the show’s radical course correction and the introduction of many new cast members. I believe the program has lived up to its reputation and is continuing with its mind-boggling and intriguing narrative, despite the high hopes that anime fans have had for the previous three years. There is little doubt that the captivating plot will continue in a chronicle of authority and dominance. The first few chapters have been well received, and readers are eager for the rest of the narrative.