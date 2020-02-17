Entertainment

How do you keep the quality of an anime series high? The president of Wit Studio replies

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Ancient Magus Bride is manga written and designed by Kore Yamazaki and which deals with themes related to the supernatural world with some fantasy and thriller nuances. It has achieved moderate success since its appearance in November 2013 and its anime transposition was produced by Wit Studio, famous for the Attack on Titan

He was the president of the study in question, George Wada, also with the director Norihiro Naganuma, to answer a single question, which, however, made us understand both the passion they both put in their profession, and the attention that must be considered towards colleagues, in a work environment with fairly tight rhythms.

In the post that you can find below in fact, to the question "How do you maintain such high quality control in Ancient Magus Bride?" the two responded differently. Naganuma has shown himself to be more pragmatic, stating that we must continue to draw, and that it is up to him to keep the morale of the staff and collaborators high, so that they can support the amount of work.

The Wada's commentary could be called empathic and valuable. "Decent meals and a good night's sleep." these are the "rules" with which the president of Wit Studio has responded, defining the "smile of all fans" as the best thing to satisfy the illustrators behind the production, and to charge them with a positive aura to be used in every design.

