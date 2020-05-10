Holey Moley season 2 will be premiered on 21 May 2020 on ABC

Share it:

What updates are coming in Holey Moley season 2?

Holey Moley. The American sports-reality competition based television series. Series broadcast by America’s leading channel ABC networks. The creator of the series is Chris Culvenor. The show host by many known names Stephen Curry, Joe Tessitore. Jeannie Mai, Rob Riggle. The show directed by Alex Van Wagner.

The show has based on extreme minigolf competition where chosen contestants participate throughout the globe and Participants chosen by the creators of the show.

The season has a fixed amount of episodes and, in each episode, 12 players play the mini-golf with each other like a contest. The show has various game formats like a head-to-head match, Sudden-death match. This whole mini-golf thing is played in a massive miniature golf obstacle club.

Total three rounds played by the players. The winner of first-round moves for a second round and after winning the second round moves for third round or final round. In the final round, they compete against each other on the “Mt. Holey Moley” hole in a three-way contest. The winner of the final round win prize money worth $25,000 and also awarded by “The Golden Putter” trophy and a “Holey Moley” plaid jacket.

Holey Moley was a huge success around the globe and season 1 was premiered on June 20, 2019, on ABC. Season 1 has 10 episodes.

Season 1 heated viewers with cut-throated competition and sportsman spirit. The viewers eagerly waiting for season 2.

When season 2 will be premiered?

The season 2 of Holey Moley will be premiered on 21 May 2020 on ABC. That is good news for the viewers that the date of season 2 will arrive in the lockdown period so they can enjoy the show live.

Producers of the show also announced that this time show will arrive with higher levels and they are also introducing some new holes in season 2.

That is all, for now, any news will arrive. we will update you with the article.

