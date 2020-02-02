Hideo Kojima reveals some clues about the plot of his next game

Share it:

Hideo Kojima likes to tease the imagination of fans. He did it practically throughout the entire promotional campaign of Death Stranding, and apparently does not intend to put aside this singular habit of his even in view of his next, mysterious game.

In the past few hours the Japanese game designer has written the following message on Twitter: "Working on a new plot". To this simple but important sentence he has attached a photo that immortalizes a series of objects, which seem to be to all intents and purposes clues to the nature of the new narrative plot that is taking shape. Among the many are a model of the unmistakable red motorcycle driven by Kaneda in Akira, the headdress of Angelica's Maleficent

Jolie positioned on the model of the face of Norman Reedus, a statue of the Bionic Woman by Lindsey Wagner (actress who participated in Death Stranding playing Bridget Strand and giving the face to Amelie), a small knife, the skull of an Australopithecus and even a carpet for the mouse that seems to portray Hermen Hulst, founder of Guerrilla Games (studio that developed the graphics engine of Death Stranding) and current manager of Sony Worldwide Studios.

Difficult to put all the pieces together and bring out something sensible, but there seem to be some clear ones references to science fiction and horror, the latter a genre that Hideo Kojima has shown to love and that he intends to explore again in the future, after the cancellation of Silent Hills. Find the tweet at the bottom of this news, what do you think?

Recently, the game designer has also expressed interest in making smaller projects in episodic format, as well as something based on mecha. For some time, moreover, rumors have chased about the acquisition of Kojima Productions by Sony.