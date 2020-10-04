“Here is which TV series I would like to appear in”

Even after the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons he has been quite busy on both the television and film front. In short, work is certainly not lacking, but there is a TV series that he particularly appreciates, and in which he would not mind taking part …

Interviewed by Collider about his latest film The Boys In The Band produced by Ryan Murphy for Netflix, the star di The Big Bang Theory and Hollywood has revealed all its admiration for a critically and publicly acclaimed TV series: Succession.

“Which TV series would you like to guest star on?“is Weintraub’s question, to which Parsons answers, in a very decisive way”At the moment I would say Succession. I think the writing is really brilliant, and the acting … It would be really wonderful to work with those actors“.

That of the actor is certainly popular opinion, considering the shower of awards that has come at the latest Emmy Awards for the HBO series, including those for Best Drama Series, Best Screenplay and Best Director, as well as the award for Best Actor. Protagonist assigned to Jeremy Strong.

It would be really interesting, then, to think of Jim Parsons in the context of a series like Succession, and what role it could possibly play.

What do you think? Would you see it well on the HBO show? Let us know in the comments.