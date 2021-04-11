Here are Everyeye.it T-Shirts and sweatshirts starting from 15.99 euros!

We made you wait longer than expected (but for a good reason), we showed them to you in the E3 and other Twitch live shows … finally the Everyeye.it t-shirts are available on Teezily, ready to buy and wear!

In recent months we have worked on various design tests and on print quality, with the aim of providing you with a good product at the best possible price. On Teezily you can buy classic t-shirts, t-shirts with stretch fabric, and even sweatshirts with and without hood.

I’m five designs are available, which show the Everyeye.it logo declined in various styles, with or without visible address on the chest.

Each product can be ordered in one remarkable variety of colors, in sizes S to 5XL, the price of a single T-Shirt is 15.99 euros, shipping costs excluded. Every aspect related to the order (purchase, payments, shipping, etc.) is managed directly by Teezily, we hope that the t-shirts will be to your liking and we invite you to leave us an opinion below on this initiative: do you want other designs or colors, or maybe you would like to see the Everyeye.it logo on other products such as caps and gadgets? The comments area is at your disposal for any suggestions!