He entered the second half and lasted only 13 minutes on the court: Dybala was injured again in the elimination of Juventus

Dybala's injury in the duel between Juventus and Lyon

It was the moment. Although his call for the momentous duel this afternoon against Lyon for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 series was in doubt, Paulo Dybala made the effort to be, at least, in the Juventus substitute bench. He did it, but it was not a factor in the few minutes he entered the field of play.

With 20 minutes remaining until the end of the game, Maurizio Sarri made the decision to remove Federico Bernardeschi and put the Argentine forward. The DT of the Vecchia Signora changed a midfielder for a much more vertical footballer and that, in the return of Serie A after the suspension due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, it was key for those of Turin to celebrate the ninth Scudetto consecutive in Italian football.

Once he entered the court, Dybala noticed it lacking rhythm. The most precise intervention on the field was through a stopped ball: the Cordovan executed with precision a corner kick that traveled to the place where Cristiano Ronaldo was, but Juve's number 7 headed over the crossbar and the locals were lost perhaps the clearest opportunity they had to take the lead in the series' overall result against the French.

But When the clock struck the 83rd minute of the game, it was all over for the Argentine. On the right side of midfield, Paulo received a pass from Ramsey, but when he tried to start he stopped. As soon as he got rid of the ball – he threw it out of the wings – Dybala ducked his head and grabbed his knees, in a clear sign of frustration. He managed to play only 13 minutes and had to be replaced by striker Marco Olivieri.

Dybala's face says it all: his frustration at having played only 13 minutes against Lyon in Turin (AFP)

On July 27, a couple of weeks ago and after celebrating the title, Juventus confirmed Dybala's injury. Through a statement released on his official website, the current champion of Calcio provided details of the annoyance of the team's number 10. “Paulo Dybala underwent radiological tests at J Medical this morning and the results revealed a lengthening of the rectus femoris muscle in the left thigh. Their conditions will be evaluated day by day "said the medical report.

Since recovery required at least 10 days of rest, the presence of the Cordovan in the clash this afternoon in Italy against Olympique Lyon was a mystery. Given the importance of the crossover, and that it could be the last game of the season – it finally was – the striker who emerged from the Córdoba Institute took a risk to try to help his team turn the series around.

During this season, Dybala accumulated 17 goals and 14 assists, but beyond the statistics, the most valuable thing was the shocking chemistry that was seen on the court with Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, it will be time to rest and wait for the next season. Faced with the uncertainty of what will happen to the coach's future and the rumors that place the Portuguese outside the multi-champion of Italian football, the Jewel could become the emblem of a team that said goodbye earlier than expected of its great goal in the 2020.

