Have A Look At Kendall Jenner’s Sexy Lingerie Selfie Amid Lockdown!!

Due to the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus, most people are isolating themselves at home for safety purposes. While spending time at home it is obvious that most folks are wearing pajamas or sweatpants. But it is surely not the same case when we are talking about the popular American personality Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American model and media personality born to Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner. She is currently heating up Instagram with her sexy snaps that fans will surely love to look at.

Kendall Jenner’s Hot Lingerie Selfie

Kendall Jenner did share a stunning selfie as she is stuck at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old supermodel is posing in bed while wearing black lace lingerie from New Zealand lingerie label Lonely. It is really exciting all the fans who are showing their happiness and pleasure to watch Kendal in such a sexy outfit.

“Did my makeup n stuff,” Jenner did caption the intimating snap.

Kendall Jenner's Sexy Lingerie Just Inspired My Outfit – So Yeah, I Was Influenced –

She literally stuns her family members especially her sisters. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was happy to share the selfie that proves that she is taking care of those beautiful curve lines. The KUWTK is a reality TV show that features Kendall Jenner along with Kylie, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob.

“This is rare Kendall content !!!!!!” Exclaims her sister and KUWTK co-star, Kylie Jenner. Kylie, 22, is a more frequent user on Instagram as fans compare her with Kendall. Also, Khloe Kardashian did mention, “Wow Wow Wow” on her sexy selfie. Her pic was the thing that did make her sisters actually praise Kendall for her dedication to keep her body in shape.

Along with all of her sisters praising, the Kardashians’ hairstylist Jen Atkin did comment on the post asking Kendall Jenner. Atkin asked, “Ummm who you zoomin’ with?”. Hailey Baldwin playfully gives Jen response in a playful manner as, “me”.

