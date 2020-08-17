Harley Quinn, the series with Kaley Cuoco at risk? The showrunner's response

Share it:

The expected renewal for a third season of Harley Quinn has not yet been announced, so it is showrunner Dean Lorey he wanted to share the latest news with fans through a message on his Twitter profile.

The work in the catalog of HBO Max immediately convinced all fans of DC comic characters, so much so that it was immediately renewed for a second season. Among the many fans of the animated series we also find Steven S. DeKnight, famous for being the showrunner of Daredevil, who wanted to congratulate Dean Lorey, the writer and producer of Harley Quinn. At the bottom of the news you can read the exchange between the two, in particular the fans found the manufacturer's updates on the upcoming unpublished episodes very interesting: "We would love to do another season! We're waiting to hear from HBO Max. Bane has been a lot of fun working on and we have tons of ideas for other stories to tell. Harley is one of the best series I've worked on and I think Justin and Pat think like me too".

Although it has not yet been confirmed, the other two producers in the series have already begun to reveal close-ups for the Harley Quinn series, confirming the influence that the series will have. events of the second season.