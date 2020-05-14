Share it:

Kanye West Net Worth:

Kanye West is an American producer, rapper, fashion designer, as well as entrepreneur. He did gain worldwide fame after the launch of his 2004 album “The College Dropout”. As of today, Kanye is one of the most successful and awarded musicians in the world. He did manage to win 21 Grammy out of 69 nominations.

But recently, West is trying to divert his successful path to another career in the business world. He happens to have a partnership of Yizee/Adidas that did help the American entrepreneur to earn a great amount of fortune. It is remarkable to know that Kanye West is enjoying a Net Worth of $3.2 billion dollars as of 2020. Yes, Kanye West is now officially a billionaire.

When Kanye West combines with Kim Kardashian, they form up a total net worth of $950 million dollars. But most of the earning does come from the royalties and Yeezy-Adidas partnership. They earn around $1.5 billion dollars from the royalties as per the reports. According to Kanye West, Yeezy is a $3-$4 billion dollar brand that is the reason behind Kanye West to become a billionaire. Kanye West expects the brand to be worth $50 billion dollars.

The following are the assets that are assessing Kanye West’s Net Worth:

Real estate assets = $120 million

Music catalog including G.O.O.D Music = $80 million

Yeezy.com website = $100 million

Value of Yeezy brand = $3 billion

Other assets = $20 million

Total Assets – $3.32 billion

Early Life and Career

Kanye Omari West was born on 8 June 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia. He had to move with his mother to Chicago when he was 3 years old. After that, Kanye did begin experiments with Music while producer/DJ No I.D. was mentoring him. He went to the American Academy of Art in 1997 and later then transferred to Chicago State University. He did drop the college at 20, then he was making beats for local artists.

The Chicago rapper’s album drops as his first debut production in 1996. Currently, he is focussing on his progressive career goals and living a happy life while enjoying $3.2 billion dollars of Net Worth.

