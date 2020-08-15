Halo Infinite X Monster: could the promotion have revealed the price of Xbox Series X?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shortly before the announcement of the postponement of the title signed by 343 Industries, some users had reported the sighting of a partnership between Halo: Infinite and Monster Energy: now the collaboration has been made official.

As you can see at the bottom of this news, the initiative is confirmed by the official Twitter account of the energy drink, which communicates all the details on the promotion. Of the limited edition cans, on sale until December 31, 2020, will allow players to have access to double Experience Points, which can be accumulated in view of the launch of Halo: Infinite in the course of 2021. The initiative will also allow them to participate in a 'extraction, whose first prize coincides with a Xbox Series X including one copy of Halo: Infinite in digital download.

What is particularly interesting is the fact that the overall value indicated for the jackpot corresponds to $ 119,998, for a total of two hundred consoles with attached game. Why is it so interesting? Because the data provided seems to suggest, with a simple mathematical calculation, a value for each prize equal to exactly $ 599.99! So may this be the Xbox Series X price? In this case, the price of a copy of Halo: Infinite would be excluded from the count.

Certainly an interesting observation, but which at the moment obviously does not represent a confirmation of what the launch price of the hardware will be Microsoft, so much so that the same Monster Energy specifies that the manufacturer's suggested retail price for the Xbox Series X has not yet been announced. On this front, only new communications from the House of Redmond will be able to offer certainties. Pending official updates, we remind you that Xbox Series X will be released in November 2020.