Halo Infinite: here are the new Funko Pops, some contain exclusive DLCs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the evening the Funko Pop by Halo Infinite, the branded shooter 343 Industries only recently postponed to next year.

The collection of statutes dedicated to the Microsoft exclusive includes a total of six different products, some of which are nothing more than recolorations of the new Halo Infinite Mark VII armor, shown yesterday together with a new Elite thanks to a series of concept art. Of the Spartan who wears the Mark VII we find the gray, black and blue / yellow version, instead of the dear old one Master Chief we can buy the classic, transparent or camouflage edition. According to the promotional images published, some of these products will arrive exclusively at some American retailers and it cannot be excluded that also in Europe they can only be purchased in some chains. It also seems that some pieces of the set include in the package a code useful for downloading DLC for the game, probably aesthetic elements that reflect the style of the statuettes.

Speaking of cosmetic items, we remind you that on our pages you can find images of the camouflage of the Monster Energy themed weapons of Halo Infinite, leaked online just a few days ago.