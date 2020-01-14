Gwyneth Paltrow and the candle that smells like her vagina

Share it:

In the last moment, Gwyneth Paltrow has gained fame on the Internet for its beauty and wellness brand, Goop. And specifically for some of the launches of the firm, which leave no one indifferent. If at first it was the vaginal jade and quartz eggs that gave what to talk about, now the focus has been on a candle. But it is not about any one, but about candle he promises to smell like his vagina, as can be read in the glass that contains it. Although not quite exactly.

"It smells like my vagina", it can be read literally on the label, which is why the Internet has burned down. But even though it has become viral in a few hours due to the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow He has put it up for sale in his online store with that message that accompanies it revolutionizing the network, the candle is from the firm Heretic.

According to the website of Goop, is candle smells like a scent "fun, beautiful, sexy and wonderfully unexpected", and is formulated with geranium, citrus bergamot, cedar, damask rose and ambrete seeds "to remind us of fantasy, seduction and sophisticated heat."

READ: Designated Survivor Season 4: Release Date, Cast, & Storyline Candle "smells like my vagina", from Heretic and sold in Goop. D.R. I love her! The candle in question was available on the website of Goop for 75 dollars (67'45 euros approximately), but he has immediately hung up the poster of sold out becoming already with a long waiting list. And it is not surprising, because it will be difficult to overcome a launch like this. Of course, we do not know if this expectation created by the candles with the smell of vagina of Gwyneth Paltrow will go so far as to display the product in the living room or in the bathroom of all those who have sold out.

