Guillermo Almada rejected the Ecuador team for continuing in Santos Laguna (Photo: Club Santos)

Even if Jordi Cruyff is the current coach of the selection from Ecuador, the South American team looked for the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada to fill the position. However, the technician Santos Laguna He assured that he will continue in the Mexican club.

In a press conference, the Uruguayan strategist revealed that he was called to offer to be the manager of the bench for the Ecuadorian national team.

"I am flattered that such a prestigious team as Ecuador, a country where we work for a long time, take us into account and consult us to take charge of the national team, but we are focused on Santos, ”he said.

The Uruguayan indicated that he is flattered by the invitation (Photo: EFE)



The South American recalled that he spent four years at Barcelona in the Ecuadorian League, where he won the championship in 2016. In addition, he clarified that he respects the Dutchman's process at the helm of the team.

"I was there for four years and not only at Club Barcelona they treated us well, but everywhere, so I can't say anything other than thanks, besides that Ecuador has a coach right now, Jordi Cruyff ”he pointed out.

He recognized that the Ecuadorian Football Federation has had problems, as well as the national team of that country. Although he clarified that he is flattered by the call, He reiterated that he will continue with the lagoons.

Jordi Cruyff is the current coach of the Ecuador team (Photo: Daniel Tapia / Reuters)

"I know that there are many problems on the part of the leadership in Ecuador, and although they have shown us many times the interest in our participation, I repeat, at the moment we are exclusively focused on Santos ”, sentenced the Uruguayan technician.

As for the team, Almada pointed out that there will be no signings for the Guard1anes 2020 tournament. "We have practically closed the possibility of incorporating new players Due to the economic situation the club is going through, we are still satisfied with the establishment we have, ”he assured.

The only addition was that of Gael Sandoval. This will be his second stage as Guerrero, after having defended the colors of the Chivas de Guadalajara and Bravos de Juárez.

Santos' first match is against Cruz Azul at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City (Photo: Club Santos)

He accepted that they will have a hole in the striker Brian Lozano's injury, who suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula of the right leg during the preseason of the team. In addition, the loss of the Ecuadorian Ayrton Preciado, who suffers a muscle injury.

"We know that we have lost on offense with Brian Lozano's injury and now with Ayrton's, but we are happy with what there is, there is a lot of competition among those who are to acquire a position to play," he explained.

Finally, he pointed out that are already focused on their first official game, after the suspension of activities due to the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico. This will be July 15 against Blue Cross in the Olympic University Stadium in Mexico City, since the Azteca Stadium, home of the celestial ones, is undergoing renovations.

Santos is still preparing to face the Guard1anes 2020 tournament (Photo: Club Santos)

“Very focused already on the first match that is Cruz Azul. It is the best calendar that could have touched us and we are very confident in the group we have ”, explained the helmsman.

Until now, Santos is still preparing to face the tournament. A few days ago they had a match against Zacatepec, where those from the Comarca won with a score of 7-3.

At the same time, on Wednesday July 15, 2020 they will be measured against Tampico Madero, who is also part of Grupo Orlegi, owner of Santos. This will be the first game for the Jaiba Brava in its preparation for the inaugural tournament of the Liga de Expansión MX.

