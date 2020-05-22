GTA V has exceeded 130 million units sold

Share it:

In a new session with the shareholders, Take-Two Interactive has had the opportunity to once again show its chest with the sales figures of the video games developed by Rockstar Games, bringing the immortal to the fore. GTA V and the relatively recent Red Dead Redemption 2.

The company has noted that GTA V has sold more than 130 million copies worldwide between physical and digital formats, making it one of the best-selling titles in history, still far from a top spot for Minecraft. with its more than 200 million units sold.

In the case of Red Dead Redemption 2 we find 31 million units sold since the game went on sale in 2018 for consoles and was later brought to computers in 2019.

GTA V has been on the market since 2013 and in all these years it has reported millions and millions of dollars in benefits. On the one hand, for the incredible sales, but especially for GTA Online, the multiplayer aspect in which players can pay real money to accelerate their progress and get hold of the many objects that are available in the form of businesses, houses, vehicles, weapons, clothing, and others.

GTA V has recently been opened to thousands of people by offering it for free in the Epic Games Store, so any player with a suitable PC can enjoy the game of Rockstar permanently and for free if it is done with it on said platform.