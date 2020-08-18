GTA 5 is increasingly popular: over 400,000 copies sold in the UK during the lockdown

Share it:

Analysts from the Entertainment Retailers Association have published data on sales of video games and entertainment products recorded between March 23 and June 13, in the lockdown phase for the Coronavirus emergency in the United Kingdom.

The photograph taken by ERA confirms the growing popularity of video games as a "safe haven" for consumers in this phase of uncertainty linked to the spread of COVID-19 virus. At the top of the list of best-selling games in the UK is Grand Theft Auto 5, the open world masterpiece of Rockstar Games.

In the surveys carried out by ERA, GTA 5 places itself in third position behind FIFA 20 is COD Modern Warfare: a result to say the least awesome, if we consider that the Rockstar blockbuster has been on the market since the month of September 2013 and which, since then, has already sold 135 million copies.

FIFA 20 – 506.572 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 474.902 Grand Theft Auto V – 438.902 NBA 2K20 – 400,879 Monopoly Plus – 253.045 Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 206,069 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – 203.749 Final Fantasy VII Remake – 185.260 The Sims 4 – 146.006 Resident Evil 3 – 143,042

The unwavering interest of video game enthusiasts for GTA 5 is also reflected in the growing popularity of GTA Online. It is no coincidence, in fact, that industry analysts predict a bright future for the Rockstar Games title due to the arrival of GTA 5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X in the course of 2021.