GTA 5: can you play without a controller? A fan flies planes with Kinect!

After spending to shape the GTA 5 mod to train on a bicycle, the community of Rockstar Games' open world masterpiece engages in a new "videogame experiment" starring Kinect, the unfortunate peripheral of Xbox 360 and the initial phase of the Xbox One life cycle.

The architect of this new project is Eric Heckman: the youtuber who manages the Insert Controller Here channel has in fact used Microsoft's "intelligent camera" to interact with the game world of Grand Theft Auto 5 without the aid of any traditional pad or input device.

In the video packaged by the content creator, you can admire Eric himself as he successfully attempts to fly a GTA 5 airliner with his body by literally doing the "airplane gesture". To succeed in this feat, the youtuber wrote a program to remap the commands of the Rockstar blockbuster and used it to translate into game input the singles movements picked up by the cameras by Kinect.

The excellent results obtained by Heckman in the tests conducted prompted him to make his work public to make it available to all GTA 5 fans interested in using Kinect to play without a controller. In the description accompanying the youtuber video you will find all the links to download the mod and the Microsoft SDK software for free to use Kinect in a Windows PC environment. Did you also know that GTA 5 has sold 133 million copies and is aiming for the 200 million copies milestone ahead of the arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021?