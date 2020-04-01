         GRAY now available: you can now play this beautiful and award-winning adventure on your Android

Share it:

The wait is over. One of the most anticipated games is now available for our Android devices. The acclaimed GRAY is already on sale in Google play.

GRAY is one of the best games of 2018, a game created by the independent developer Nomada Studios and distributed by DevolverDigital that conquered both critics and the public in its debut on the Nintendo Switch, which later reached more platforms, such as PC, iOS and PS4.

A work of art made video game

The indie game GRAY offers us a beautiful adventure full of platforms, puzzles and mysteries that will catch us from the first minute for its history, gameplay and technical section, with graphics, animations and a very careful soundtrack.

Starring Gris, a girl who is facing a very painful experience, we will accompany her to explore her world in black and white to help her recover the colors so that she can see the world in a different way.

GRAY becomes one of the best adventure games you can currently find on Android. Its price is 5.49 euros and it is free of integrated purchases.