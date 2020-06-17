Gran Turismo 7 will take full advantage of the PS5 hardware, Sony promises

Share it:

Not satisfied with the promise of making exclusives on PS5 more important than ever, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Simon Rutter discussed Gran Turismo 7 and its ability to take full advantage of the console hardware and DualSense controller features.

"Gran Turismo 7 will benefit enormously from almost every single technological improvement we have made thanks to PlayStation 5", began the manager of the Japanese company in his Guardian interview Before considering the merits of these improvements and explain that "the loading times will be almost zero compared to those of the previous chapters. Sitting in the cockpit, 3D audio allows you to hear the thunderous roar of a Ferrari, and you will be able to recognize the difference between the noises emitted by a Maserati engine ".

Always on thenextgen game experience which awaits us devouring the virtual asphalt of the new exclusive PS5 signed Polyphony Digital, Rutter explained that "driving the cars of GT7 using the DualSense controller you will be able to perceive the different sensations offered by the contact of the wheels with the asphalt of the track, the curbs or the gravel. Pressing on the accelerator in a soft way will give very different sensations than those returned by the brake pedal pressure ".

In recent days, the same Rutter has reported that PS5 will be a silent console and equipped with a dissipation system suitable to ensure its maximum efficiency both from the point of view of temperatures than the actual noisiness.