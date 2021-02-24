Gotoubun no Hanayome: This is why quintuplets have big breasts

In recent days, a publication made by the author of the manga went viral again Gotoubun no Hanayome (The Quintessential Quintuplets), Negi Haruba, about why all quintuplets have big breasts. The post was made in March 2018, and responded to the following comment from a fan:

«It seems that Gotoubun no Hanayome is a romantic comedy that was outside the norm, precisely because there is no recourse to the “breast size complex” among girls. It is good because the reader can focus directly on the development of the characters and their relationships with the protagonist».

The fan pointed out that it seemed correct to him that Haruba did not resort to the concept of having girls with different-sized breasts, and that the one with the smallest size “had a complex about it”, praising his decision to prefer to develop the characters in a different way, putting them Under the same conditions. However, Haruba replied that that was not her intention:

«After I posted the one-shot, I was told that it would be better if one of the girls had small breasts, but I refused. There’s a good reason for that, and it’s that I just think the bigger the better.».

Negi Haruba published the original manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha between August 2017 and February 2020, with a total of fourteen compiled volumes. The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Tezuka Productions, under the direction of Satoshi Kuwabara and released in January 2019. A second season is produced by Bibury Animation Studios and is currently in broadcast.

Sinopsis de Gotoubun no Hanayome

Fuutarou Uesugi is an excellent high school student, but he leads a difficult life. His distant personality and lonely nature have left him friendless, and his father is in debt, forcing his family to barely survive.

One day, during his lunch break, Uesugi argues with a transfer student who has claimed “her seat”, causing both of them to dislike each other. That same day, he is presented with a golden opportunity to pay off his family’s debt: a private tutoring job for the daughter of a wealthy family, with a salary five times the market price. He accepts the proposal, but is horrified to discover that the client, Itsuki Nakano, is the girl he faced earlier!

After unsuccessfully trying to get Itsuki’s approval, Uesugi discovers that his problems don’t end there: Itsuki is actually a quintuplet, so in addition to her, he must also tutor her sisters: Miku, Yotsuba, Nino and Ichika. “That despite the very real threat of failing, they want nothing to do with a tutor.” However, her family’s livelihood is at stake, so Uesugi forges on, steadfast in her resolve to rid the sisters of their hate for studying and successfully lead them to graduation.

Source: Official Twitter Account

