Gotoubun no Hanayome: The quintuplets dress up as brides in new figures

The lottery Ichiban Kuji of Bandai Spirits announced a new edition in collaboration with the animated adaptation of Gotoubun no Hanayome (The Quintessential Quintuplets). The award products are inspired by an illustration of the quintuplets wearing wedding dresses.

It should be noted that tickets to participate will be put on sale in Japan through convenience stores starting next March 27, at a price of only 750 yen (approximately $ 7). The list of awards includes:

Award A : Figura de Ichika Nakano.

: Figura de Ichika Nakano. Prize B: Figura de Nino Nakano.

Figura de Nino Nakano. Prize C: Figura de Miku Nakano.

Figura de Miku Nakano. Award D: Figura de Yotsuba Nakano.

Figura de Yotsuba Nakano. Award E: Figura de Itsuki Nakano.

Prize F: Rubber keychains with illustrations.

Rubber keychains with illustrations. G Award: Illustration printed in Japanese style.

Illustration printed in Japanese style. H Award: “Chocokko” type figure.

Sobre Gotoubun no Hanayome

It is a manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, which was published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha between August 2017 and February 2020, with a total of fourteen compiled volumes. The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Tezuka Productions, under the direction of Satoshi Kuwabara and released in January 2019. A second season is produced by Bibury Animation Studios and is currently in broadcast.

Source: Official site

© Negi Haruba / Kodansha / “The Quintessential Quintessential Bride ∬” Production Committee