Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are encountering closedowns

Google Pixel 3a has been the smartphones that have been one of the most widely used options.

Having received excellent reviews since the launch, the new smartphones have recently been found to be suffering from bugginess in their performance.

The issues have been taunting both Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL as they are getting closed down without any glaring reasons.

What makes the problem even more serious is you will not notice that the phone has shut down until you pick it up. That means the phone shuts down even when it is not in active usage.

Yet another serious concern you would find is such shutdown bouts can occur several times in a day, with one Reddit user claiming that he experienced three shutdowns throughout the day.

Some users tried to find the reasons for such sudden shutdowns. They even found out that the issue does not go away even with the Safe Mode, indicating that the issue has something to do with the built-in apps or settings.

One Reddit user even claimed that the issue may have something to do with the WiFi connectivity. In fact, disconnecting the phone from the home networks seemed to resolve the issues.

Google has noticed the issue, but there are no fixes coming up right now. The users have been returning the devices and there is a hope that the new devices do not have this issue.

We just hope to not see further issues climbing on the Pixel lineup. In fact, the lineup seems to be slightly jinxed as we are finding several issues quite frequently.