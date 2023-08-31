Good Night World Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix will release the animated version of Good Night, World within the month of October, which is great news for anime fans who also enjoy watching digital content, particularly on Netflix.

The impending Japanese Netflix Original anime series Good Night World is based on the manga for the same name by Uru Okabe along with publisher MangaONE. The series goes by Katsuya Kikuchi, that is well-known for directing anime television series.

The theme melodies for Good Night World are scheduled to be performed by two members of the prominent YouTube group Niji Sanji, namely Kuzuha and Nornis.

Netflix will add the captivating universe of Good Night universe, a new anime series, to its catalog of animated features.

Anime is the only narrative medium that has explored the intricacies of technology and its effects on society long before it became popular.

From Akira to Ghost within the Shell, anime films and television series have influenced American filmmakers and inspired modern classics such as The Matrix.

Netflix is cognizant of this, and it is a significant factor in the streaming service’s decision to add the brand-new series of anime Good Night World to its roster of animated programming.

Good Night World Season 1 Release Date

Season 1 of Good Night World will premiere on October 12, 2023. The series was in development at the start of 2022.

Consequently, it could be released in late 2023 or early 2024. The producers have remained silent about the series’ premise and release date.

Overall, supporters are advised to be patient, as it is probable that the official date will be announced very shortly. In addition, we will revise the release part once the information is available to the public.

Good Night World Season 1 Cast

The Good Night World Season 1 cast will include Akio Otsuka as Shiro Akabane/Kojiro Arima, Aya Endo as May/Sayaka Arima, Daisuke Hirose as Ichi/Taichiro Arima, Aoi Yki as Pico, Hiroki Nanami as Sasumata, Inori Minase as Aya Arima, Kenjiro Tsuda as Shigatera, Rie Takahashi as Hana Kamuro, and Ryohei Kimura as Leon.

Good Night World Season 1 Trailer

Good Night World Season 1 Plot

The “Akabane Family” consists of four individuals in the “Planet” game community. While playing the game, they construct a virtual family, oblivious that their real family is fractured.

As the narrative develops and takes a crucial turn, the dynamics regarding this scattered but connected family become entangled with the real world.

The plot revolves around the Akabane family’s adventures in the online game “Planet,” and is shaped by encounters with rival factions, conflicts against creatures, and the search for “Black Bird,” the game’s ultimate reward.

There are spectacular battles against creatures, conflicts with rival factions, and their supreme quest, “Black Bird.”