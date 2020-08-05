Gomorrah, what were the 5 most violent scenes on the show?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Gomorrah violence is anything but marginal: the stories of the Camorra bosses are steeped in blood from what world is world and only respecting this principle would it have been possible to portray them credibly on the small screen. But where do we find the heights of violence in Gomorrah?

Between shootings, chases and cold-blooded murders the choices available to us would be quite a lot: however we tried to limit the range to just five topical moments from the beloved series with Marco D'Amore and Salvatore Esposito.

The first to come to mind is the murder of Bolletta, massacred by Pietro Savastano with a figurine after being unjustly suspected of treason; let's move on tomurder of Marta, chased and chilled in a wedding dress after asking the Savastano family for help to defend themselves from a loan shark.

So let's think aboutkilling of Danielino, that of the iconic "Come on foot or forgive"of a ruthless Salvatore Conte, while in second position we would place the murder of Zecchinetta, also as a Bill accused of treason. Finally, in the first place, we cannot fail to place one of the strongest and most brutal moments of the show, that of the massacre of the young Manu by a Ciro Di Marzio blinded by fury.

Are there other moments of the kind that have particularly affected you during the various seasons of the Sky series? Let us know in the comments! Roberto Savianomeanwhile, recently celebrated the landing of Gomorrah on HBO Max.