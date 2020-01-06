Golden Globes 2020: Complete list of winners

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes He has left us some very distributed prizes, where they have shone especially 'Once upon a time … in Hollywood', the last film of Quentin Tarantino, and Netflix, which started with the highest number of nominations with series like 'The Crown' and movies like 'Story of a marriage'.

Here is the full list of winners in the film and television categories.



CINEMA

BEST DRAMATIC FILM

WINNER: '1917'

'The Irishman'

'Joker'

'Story of a marriage'

'The two potatoes'

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM

WINNER: 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

'I am Dolemite'

'Jojo Rabbit'

'Daggers in the back

'Rocketman'

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Sam Mendes – '1917'

Bong Joon-ho – 'Parasites'

Martin Scorsese – 'The Irish'

Quentin Tarantino – 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

Todd Phillips – 'Joker'

BEST ANIMATION FILM

WINNER: 'Mr. Link '

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

How to train your dragon 3

BEST FILM IN FOREIGN LANGUAGE

WINNER: 'Parasites'

'Pain and glory'

'Portrait of a woman on fire'

'The Miserables'

'The Farewell'

BEST SCREENPLAY

WINNER: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'

'Story of a marriage'

'Parasites'

'The two potatoes'

'The Irish

BEST ACTRESS (Drama)

WINNER: Renée Zellweger – 'Judy'

Scarlett Johansson – 'Story of a marriage'

Saoirse Ronan – 'Little Women'

Charlize Theron – 'The Scandal (Bombshell)'

Cynthia Erivo – 'Harriet'

BEST ACTOR (Drama)

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – 'Joker'

Antonio Banderas – 'Pain and glory'

Christian Bale – 'Le Mans' 66'

Jonathan Pryce – 'The Two Popes'

Adam Driver – 'Story of a marriage'

BEST ACTRESS (Comedy or musical)

WINNER: Awkwafina – 'The Farewell'

Ana de Armas – 'Daggers in the back'

Cate Blanchett – 'Where are you, Bernadette'

Emma Thompson – 'Late night'

Beanie Feldstein – 'Super Nerds'

BEST ACTOR (Comedy or musical)

WINNER: Taron Egerton – 'Rocketman'

Leonardo DiCaprio – 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

Daniel Craig – 'Daggers in the back'

Roman Griffin Davis – 'Jojo Rabbit'

Eddie Murphy – 'I am Dolemite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Laura Dern – 'Story of a marriage'

Kathy Bates – 'Richard Jewell'

Annette Bening – 'The Report'

Jennifer Lopez – 'Wall Street Scammers'

Margot Robbie – 'The Scandal (Bombshell)'

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Brad Pitt – 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'

Tom Hanks – 'An extraordinary friend'

Anthony Hopkins – 'The Two Popes'

Joe Pesci – 'The Irish'

Al Pacino – 'The Irish'

BEST SONG

WINNER: 'Rocketman'

'The Lion King'

'Cats'

'Frozen 2'

'Harriet'

BEST SOUND BAND

WINNER: 'Joker'

'Little Women'

'Motherless Brooklyn'

'Story of a marriage'

'1917'

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Succession

Big little lies

The crown

Killing Eve

The morning show

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

WINNER: Brian Cox – 'Succession'

Kit Harington – 'Game of Thrones'

Rami Malek – 'Mr. Robot'

Tobias Menzies – 'The Crown'

Billy Porter – 'Pose'

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

WINNER: Olivia Colman – 'The Crown'

Jodie Eating – 'Killing Eve'

Jennifer Aniston – 'The Morning Show'

Nicole Kidman – 'Big Little Lies'

Reese Witherspoon – 'The Morning Show'

BEST COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Fleabag

Barry

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL ACTRESS

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – 'Fleabag'

Christina Applegate – 'Dead to me'

Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Kirsten Dunst – 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida'

Natasha Lyonne – 'Russian Doll'

BEST ACTOR OF COMEDY OR MUSICAL

WINNER: Ramy Youssef – 'Ramy'

Michael Douglas – 'The Kominsky Method'

Bill Hader – 'Barry'

Ben Platt – 'The Politician'

Paul Rudd – 'Living With Yourself'

BEST MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV

WINNER: Chernobyl

Catch-22

Fosse / Verdon

The loudest voice

Believe me

BEST ACTOR OF MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV

WINNER: Russell Crowe – 'The loudest voice'

Christopher Abbott – 'Catch-22'

Sacha Baron Cohen – 'The Spy'

Jared Harris – 'Chernobyl'

Sam Rockwell – 'Fosse / Verdon'

BEST ACTRESS OF MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV

WINNER: Michelle Williams – 'Fosse / Verdon'

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

BEST SECONDARY ACTOR OF MINISERIE OR PELICULA TV

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – 'Chernonbyl'

Alan Arkin – 'The Kominsky Method'

Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'

Andrew Scott – 'Fleabag'

Henry Winkler – 'Barry'

BEST SECONDARY ACTRESS OF MINISERIE OR PELICULA TV

WINNER: Patricia Arquette – 'The Act'

Helena Bonham Carter – 'The Crown'

Toni Collette – 'Believe Me'

Meryl Streep – 'BIg Little Lies'

Emily Watson – 'Chernobyl'