Entertainment

Golden Globes 2020: Complete list of winners

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
Share it:

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes He has left us some very distributed prizes, where they have shone especially 'Once upon a time … in Hollywood', the last film of Quentin Tarantino, and Netflix, which started with the highest number of nominations with series like 'The Crown' and movies like 'Story of a marriage'.

Here is the full list of winners in the film and television categories.

CINEMA

BEST DRAMATIC FILM
WINNER: '1917'
'The Irishman'
'Joker'
'Story of a marriage'
'The two potatoes'

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM
WINNER: 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
'I am Dolemite'
'Jojo Rabbit'
'Daggers in the back
'Rocketman'

BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER: Sam Mendes – '1917'
Bong Joon-ho – 'Parasites'
Martin Scorsese – 'The Irish'
Quentin Tarantino – 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
Todd Phillips – 'Joker'

BEST ANIMATION FILM
WINNER: 'Mr. Link '
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Toy Story 4
How to train your dragon 3

BEST FILM IN FOREIGN LANGUAGE
WINNER: 'Parasites'
'Pain and glory'
'Portrait of a woman on fire'
'The Miserables'
'The Farewell'

BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'
'Story of a marriage'
'Parasites'
'The two potatoes'
'The Irish

BEST ACTRESS (Drama)
WINNER: Renée Zellweger – 'Judy'
Scarlett Johansson – 'Story of a marriage'
Saoirse Ronan – 'Little Women'
Charlize Theron – 'The Scandal (Bombshell)'
Cynthia Erivo – 'Harriet'

BEST ACTOR (Drama)
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – 'Joker'
Antonio Banderas – 'Pain and glory'
Christian Bale – 'Le Mans' 66'
Jonathan Pryce – 'The Two Popes'
Adam Driver – 'Story of a marriage'

BEST ACTRESS (Comedy or musical)
WINNER: Awkwafina – 'The Farewell'
Ana de Armas – 'Daggers in the back'
Cate Blanchett – 'Where are you, Bernadette'
Emma Thompson – 'Late night'
Beanie Feldstein – 'Super Nerds'

BEST ACTOR (Comedy or musical)
WINNER: Taron Egerton – 'Rocketman'
Leonardo DiCaprio – 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
Daniel Craig – 'Daggers in the back'
Roman Griffin Davis – 'Jojo Rabbit'
Eddie Murphy – 'I am Dolemite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Laura Dern – 'Story of a marriage'
Kathy Bates – 'Richard Jewell'
Annette Bening – 'The Report'
Jennifer Lopez – 'Wall Street Scammers'
Margot Robbie – 'The Scandal (Bombshell)'

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Brad Pitt – 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'
Tom Hanks – 'An extraordinary friend'
Anthony Hopkins – 'The Two Popes'
Joe Pesci – 'The Irish'
Al Pacino – 'The Irish'

READ:  Drew Barrymore shares a photo with younger Cameron Diaz

BEST SONG
WINNER: 'Rocketman'
'The Lion King'
'Cats'
'Frozen 2'
'Harriet'

BEST SOUND BAND
WINNER: 'Joker'
'Little Women'
'Motherless Brooklyn'
'Story of a marriage'
'1917'

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Succession
Big little lies
The crown
Killing Eve
The morning show

BEST DRAMA ACTOR
WINNER: Brian Cox – 'Succession'
Kit Harington – 'Game of Thrones'
Rami Malek – 'Mr. Robot'
Tobias Menzies – 'The Crown'
Billy Porter – 'Pose'

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
WINNER: Olivia Colman – 'The Crown'
Jodie Eating – 'Killing Eve'
Jennifer Aniston – 'The Morning Show'
Nicole Kidman – 'Big Little Lies'
Reese Witherspoon – 'The Morning Show'

BEST COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Fleabag
Barry
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL ACTRESS
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – 'Fleabag'
Christina Applegate – 'Dead to me'
Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Kirsten Dunst – 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida'
Natasha Lyonne – 'Russian Doll'

BEST ACTOR OF COMEDY OR MUSICAL
WINNER: Ramy Youssef – 'Ramy'
Michael Douglas – 'The Kominsky Method'
Bill Hader – 'Barry'
Ben Platt – 'The Politician'
Paul Rudd – 'Living With Yourself'

BEST MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV
WINNER: Chernobyl
Catch-22
Fosse / Verdon
The loudest voice
Believe me

BEST ACTOR OF MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV
WINNER: Russell Crowe – 'The loudest voice'
Christopher Abbott – 'Catch-22'
Sacha Baron Cohen – 'The Spy'
Jared Harris – 'Chernobyl'
Sam Rockwell – 'Fosse / Verdon'

BEST ACTRESS OF MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV
WINNER: Michelle Williams – 'Fosse / Verdon'
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

BEST SECONDARY ACTOR OF MINISERIE OR PELICULA TV
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – 'Chernonbyl'
Alan Arkin – 'The Kominsky Method'
Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'
Andrew Scott – 'Fleabag'
Henry Winkler – 'Barry'

BEST SECONDARY ACTRESS OF MINISERIE OR PELICULA TV
WINNER: Patricia Arquette – 'The Act'
Helena Bonham Carter – 'The Crown'
Toni Collette – 'Believe Me'
Meryl Streep – 'BIg Little Lies'
Emily Watson – 'Chernobyl'

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.