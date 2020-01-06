Golden Globes 2020: Complete list of winners

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes He has left us some very distributed prizes, where they have shone especially 'Once upon a time … in Hollywood', the last film of Quentin Tarantino, and Netflix, which started with the highest number of nominations with series like 'The Crown' and movies like 'Story of a marriage'.
Here is the full list of winners in the film and television categories.
CINEMA
BEST DRAMATIC FILM
WINNER: '1917'
'The Irishman'
'Joker'
'Story of a marriage'
'The two potatoes'
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM
WINNER: 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
'I am Dolemite'
'Jojo Rabbit'
'Daggers in the back
'Rocketman'
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER: Sam Mendes – '1917'
Bong Joon-ho – 'Parasites'
Martin Scorsese – 'The Irish'
Quentin Tarantino – 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
Todd Phillips – 'Joker'
BEST ANIMATION FILM
WINNER: 'Mr. Link '
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Toy Story 4
How to train your dragon 3
BEST FILM IN FOREIGN LANGUAGE
WINNER: 'Parasites'
'Pain and glory'
'Portrait of a woman on fire'
'The Miserables'
'The Farewell'
BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'
'Story of a marriage'
'Parasites'
'The two potatoes'
'The Irish
BEST ACTRESS (Drama)
WINNER: Renée Zellweger – 'Judy'
Scarlett Johansson – 'Story of a marriage'
Saoirse Ronan – 'Little Women'
Charlize Theron – 'The Scandal (Bombshell)'
Cynthia Erivo – 'Harriet'
BEST ACTOR (Drama)
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – 'Joker'
Antonio Banderas – 'Pain and glory'
Christian Bale – 'Le Mans' 66'
Jonathan Pryce – 'The Two Popes'
Adam Driver – 'Story of a marriage'
BEST ACTRESS (Comedy or musical)
WINNER: Awkwafina – 'The Farewell'
Ana de Armas – 'Daggers in the back'
Cate Blanchett – 'Where are you, Bernadette'
Emma Thompson – 'Late night'
Beanie Feldstein – 'Super Nerds'
BEST ACTOR (Comedy or musical)
WINNER: Taron Egerton – 'Rocketman'
Leonardo DiCaprio – 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
Daniel Craig – 'Daggers in the back'
Roman Griffin Davis – 'Jojo Rabbit'
Eddie Murphy – 'I am Dolemite
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Laura Dern – 'Story of a marriage'
Kathy Bates – 'Richard Jewell'
Annette Bening – 'The Report'
Jennifer Lopez – 'Wall Street Scammers'
Margot Robbie – 'The Scandal (Bombshell)'
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Brad Pitt – 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'
Tom Hanks – 'An extraordinary friend'
Anthony Hopkins – 'The Two Popes'
Joe Pesci – 'The Irish'
Al Pacino – 'The Irish'
BEST SONG
WINNER: 'Rocketman'
'The Lion King'
'Cats'
'Frozen 2'
'Harriet'
BEST SOUND BAND
WINNER: 'Joker'
'Little Women'
'Motherless Brooklyn'
'Story of a marriage'
'1917'
TV
BEST DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Succession
Big little lies
The crown
Killing Eve
The morning show
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
WINNER: Brian Cox – 'Succession'
Kit Harington – 'Game of Thrones'
Rami Malek – 'Mr. Robot'
Tobias Menzies – 'The Crown'
Billy Porter – 'Pose'
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
WINNER: Olivia Colman – 'The Crown'
Jodie Eating – 'Killing Eve'
Jennifer Aniston – 'The Morning Show'
Nicole Kidman – 'Big Little Lies'
Reese Witherspoon – 'The Morning Show'
BEST COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Fleabag
Barry
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL ACTRESS
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – 'Fleabag'
Christina Applegate – 'Dead to me'
Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Kirsten Dunst – 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida'
Natasha Lyonne – 'Russian Doll'
BEST ACTOR OF COMEDY OR MUSICAL
WINNER: Ramy Youssef – 'Ramy'
Michael Douglas – 'The Kominsky Method'
Bill Hader – 'Barry'
Ben Platt – 'The Politician'
Paul Rudd – 'Living With Yourself'
BEST MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV
WINNER: Chernobyl
Catch-22
Fosse / Verdon
The loudest voice
Believe me
BEST ACTOR OF MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV
WINNER: Russell Crowe – 'The loudest voice'
Christopher Abbott – 'Catch-22'
Sacha Baron Cohen – 'The Spy'
Jared Harris – 'Chernobyl'
Sam Rockwell – 'Fosse / Verdon'
BEST ACTRESS OF MINISERIE OR MOVIE TV
WINNER: Michelle Williams – 'Fosse / Verdon'
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
BEST SECONDARY ACTOR OF MINISERIE OR PELICULA TV
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – 'Chernonbyl'
Alan Arkin – 'The Kominsky Method'
Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'
Andrew Scott – 'Fleabag'
Henry Winkler – 'Barry'
BEST SECONDARY ACTRESS OF MINISERIE OR PELICULA TV
WINNER: Patricia Arquette – 'The Act'
Helena Bonham Carter – 'The Crown'
Toni Collette – 'Believe Me'
Meryl Streep – 'BIg Little Lies'
Emily Watson – 'Chernobyl'
