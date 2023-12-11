Goblin Slayer Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

From the very first episode, the dark fantasy series captivated anime lovers. Goblin Slayer, adapted from the same dark fantasy light novel series, shot to fame and swiftly became one of 2018’s most anticipated movies because of its scathing drama and ominous overtones.

The protagonist of the series is an unnamed warrior whose goal in life is to wipe out the goblin race. As the stakes rise, he forms an effective hunting team with a companion group whose members draw from classic fantasy motifs. Season 2 of the legendary monster hunting program returned to screens in early October, and fans are already wondering whether there will be a third season.

Goblin Slayer Season 3 Renewal Status

“Goblin Slayer” has not yet received formal word that it will return for a third season. But further information is on the way, especially leading up to the December 22, 2023, season two conclusion.

Season two didn’t come out until five years after season one, which is a considerable time difference. Because of this, many are starting to wonder whether the program will still be popular. The new company, Liden Films, has fans hoping that they will announce a third season as soon as the second one ends.

Goblin Slayer Season 3 Release Date

Although the studio has not officially announced plans for a Goblin Slayer third season as of yet, fans may expect to hear news of new projects involving the title soon after the current series concludes. Due to the ongoing publication of Part 2, which is projected to conclude around mid-December 2023, the release is tentatively scheduled for no sooner than 2025-2026. Season 3 won’t be available to see for at least another year since the creators need time to complete the screenplay, storyboard, budget approval, and deal with other bureaucratic and production-related obstacles.

Goblin Slayer Story

In a fantastical realm, the Guild attracts intrepid explorers from all corners of the globe. To get fame and fortune, they finish contracts. A novice priestess embarks on her first adventure with a group of adventurers, but her encounter with goblins puts her in harm’s way. An adventurer named Goblin Slayer, whose life’s work is ruthlessly destroying goblins comes to her rescue as her companions are either killed or rendered useless.

Goblin Slayer Cast

Goblin Slayer Voiced by: Yūichirō Umehara (Japanese); Brad Hawkins (English)

Voiced by: Yūichirō Umehara (Japanese); Brad Hawkins (English) Priestess Voiced by: Yui Ogura (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English)

Voiced by: Yui Ogura (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English) Cow Girl Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Brittany Lauda (English)

Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Brittany Lauda (English) Guild Girl Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Sara Ragsdale (English)

Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Sara Ragsdale (English) High Elf Archer Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Mallorie Rodak (English)

Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Mallorie Rodak (English) Dwarf Shaman Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Barry Yandell (English)

Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Barry Yandell (English) Lizard Priest Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Josh Bangle (English)

Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese); Josh Bangle (English) Witch Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa (Japanese); Amanda Gish (English)

Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa (Japanese); Amanda Gish (English) Spearman Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Kyle Igneczi (English)

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Kyle Igneczi (English) Sword Maiden Voiced by: Aya Endō (Japanese); Meg McClain (English)

Voiced by: Aya Endō (Japanese); Meg McClain (English) Noble Fencer Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka (Japanese); Anairis Quiñones (English)

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Recap

Returning to their quest to kill goblins, Goblin Slayer and his companions resume their mission in season 2. Season 2 introduces goblin lords and shamans, among other new goblin dangers that Goblin Slayer and his companions must overcome.

In Season 2, the story introduces Sword Maiden, a youthful mage. While escorting a group of pilgrims along the route to the capital, goblins attack Sword Maiden. Fortunately, Goblin Slayer and his companions arrive just in time, prompting Sword Maiden to join their mission of eliminating the goblins.

Goblin Slayer Production Studio

Two separate studios were responsible for creating Goblin Slayer’s two seasons. Goblin Slayer Season 1 premiered in 2018. White Fox Studios produced the latest season of Goblin Slayer. Renowned anime such as Re: ZERO—Starting Life in Another World was created by White Fox Studios.

A new studio picked up production on Goblin Slayer Season 2. Liden Films produced Goblin Slayer Season 2. The Case Study of Vanitas and Cells at Work are only two examples of the high-quality animation that Liden Films has made. Any one of these studios might potentially create Goblin Slayer Season 3.

Where to watch Goblin Slayer Season 3?

Funimation and Crunchyroll will most likely stream Season 3 of Goblin Slayer.

Goblin Slayer Season Rating

Reviews for Goblin Slayer have been boosting the anime’s profile globally. According to IMDB, Goblin Slayer is 7.5 out of 10. Its near-perfect rating of 4.8/5 on Crunchyroll speaks volumes. My anime list has also given Goblin Slayer a 7.4/10.

Conclusion

Popular dark fantasy animation Goblin Slayer depicts the perils of traveling realistically and features brutal violence. Although the renewal of Goblin Slayer for a third season has not been confirmed just yet, fans can probably anticipate the anime’s return for more episodes.

Season 3 of Goblin Slayer will most certainly continue to follow Goblin Slayer and his companions on their quest to hunt out goblins and other monsters; however, the storyline details are still a mystery. The light book series’ side tales may explore additional characters from the Goblin Slayer world, which could be adapted for the anime.