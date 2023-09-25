Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Girlfriend is a well-known Japanese manga series that was written and illustrated by manga artist Hiroyuki.

It debuted in the March 2020 issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine and has spawned 12 volumes since last month.

From July to September of last year, a television adaptation by Tezuka Productions aired across the Animeism programming block. A second season has been officially verified.

The plot revolves around a love triangle in three high school students. Saki Saki accepts Naoya Mukai’s proposal, and Naoya Mukai believes he could not be happier.

However, his dedication is put to testing when Nagisa, Mukai’s classmate, develops affections for him.

Naoya cannot betray the emotions of his fiancée, but he remains hesitant to harm Nagisa. Eventually, he resolves to persuade Saki, with the assistance of Nagisa, and is successful.

This is the beginning of a love triangle that eventually spirals out of control. The program debuted in July of last year and quickly garnered a large fan base.

Aoi Koga will play Risa Hoshizaki, the junior sibling of Rika Hoshizaki, the primary character. The sequel will be animated by Studio SynergyP.

Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 will soon be released, and we can’t wait to share all the information we’ve gathered from various sources with you.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Kanojo wo Kanojo premiered on July 3, 2021, and concluded on September 18, 2021, with a total of 12 episodes. The anime first appeared in Japan on JNN (MBA, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X.

The producers and production studios are yet to confirm the renewal for a second season. Shino concluded the first season by uncovering Naoya and Nagisa’s relationship.

Rika does not wish to become the protagonist’s companion so readily. The first season is an adaptation to four volumes of the current manga series by Hiroyuki.

74 chapters in the comics were previously released, and there was a lot of material that needs to be covered in additional installments.

Last summer, the program was also included on Crunchyroll’s list of the twenty most popular anime series.

The show has garnered positive reviews, and its conclusion and fan base are ideal reasons for it to return for a second season. The second season may premiere in late 2023 if a declaration is made within the next few months.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 Cast

As the series is anime, there are no voice actors for the characters. However, the creators recruited some accomplished voice actors to portray the characters. The characters’ voices were provided by Junya Enoki for Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura for Nagisa Minase, Rie Takahashi for Shino Kiry, Ayana Taketatsu for Risa Hoshizaki, Ayana Taketatsu for Rika Hoshizaki, and Tomokazu Seki for Mr. Hoshizak. Kevin D. Thelwell, Madeleine Morris, Elizabeth Maxwell, Brittany Lauda, Megan Shipman, and Ben Phillips provide the English voices of the characters.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 Trailer

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 Plot

At the conclusion of the first season, Nagisa resolves to breach the barrier and compels Saki Saki to embrace her as a rival for Naoya’s affections.

Shino can dispel her doubts and recognize that Saki Saki is dating in two locations and will never respect his spouse or fiancée because he is incapable of doing so.

She attempts to separate them, nevertheless Saki Saki is unwilling to accept Naoya once more, and he is already engaged in a battle to keep both parties content.

Rika is attempting to attract Naoya’s attention amidst all of this. In Season 2, Rika will play a crucial role in the lives of Naoya and his fiancée.

She may not abandon her efforts to become the protagonist’s companion. Rika will attempt to persuade Naoya, while Shino will attempt to separate from Saki Saki. T

The struggle among Nagisa and Saki Saki to get closer to their respective loves will intensify. Overall, there will be a great deal to see in the upcoming season.

He has a crush on his childhood companion Saki Saki; he proposes to her every month, but she always declines. Until one day, she consented to be his fiancée and accepted his proposal.