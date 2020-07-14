Ghost of Tsushima: Sony gives a dynamic PS4 theme, here's how to download it

Share it:

Through Sony's official social channels, the Japanese company invites all action adventure fans on PS4 to download the new dynamic theme dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima for free.

The promotional initiative of the Sony gaming division is already active and involves all PlayStation 4 users who want to change the appearance of the dashboard of their console with a theme that recalls the atmosphere of the island of Tsushima, the scenario of the next blockbuster in the world. open of sucker Punch.

If you want to download the new Ghost of Tsushima dynamic theme for free, here are the codes to use on the PlayStation Store:

North, Central and South America: 5NEC-F9N4-75M8

Europe / Australia / New Zealand / Russia / Middle East / Africa / India: 8T2T-CRNJ-FM72

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3

South Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH

At the bottom of the news you will also find a short video preview of what your dashboard will look like once you download it dynamic theme of Ghost of Tsushima. While we're at it, we remind you that the next free roaming adventure of the authors of the inFamous series will be available from July 17th exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.