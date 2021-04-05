Attack of the Giants: Do you want Isayama’s autograph? Here’s how to do it

There are just a few days left until the grand finale de The attack of the Giants, or the last chapter that will actually close one of the most popular Japanese-style works in the world. For the occasion, Hajime Isayama and the publishing house are preparing a series of initiatives, some of which are destined to sell out.

After putting on the market the maxi-volumes of The Attack of the Giants from 1200 euros, which literally sold out in less than two minutes, Kodansha is preparing for a new sold-out, namely that of limited edition postcards with the autograph of Hajime Isayama. The publisher Rakuten Books, in fact, he gave away a couple of postcards, of an unspecified number, with the signature of the sensei to pay homage to the end of the manga.

The presale of these autographs will kick off at the stroke of midnight in Japan on April 9th ​​at a affordable cost of about 1100 yen (8 euros and 50 cents at the current exchange rate). You can take a look at the presentation sample at the bottom of the news together with the original illustration edited by Hajime Isayama himself. A more unique than rare opportunity, therefore, to get hold of the autograph of one of the currently most famous authors in the world.

Before saying goodbye, in this regard, we refer you to the last cover of The Attack of the Giants, the same that will accompany chapter 139 expected to debut during the course of this week. And you, on the other hand, are you interested in this postcard that can be purchased via the link to the source? Let us know with a comment below.