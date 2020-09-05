Game of Thrones, in an alternate ending Jon Snow would kill the Night King

Share it:

The eighth season of Game of Thrones was the most controversial of the entire HBO production, so much so that fans have often complained about the approximation and debasement of the characters, but how it would have gone what if Jon Snow had the ending originally planned for him? Attention, below you may find some spoiler on the season finale!

According to Masie Williams in a promotional interview for her new The New Mutants, the writers had other plans for the character of Kit Harington, or at least that’s what the actor would have told her many years before the final battle. King’s Landing.

“Even him [Harington] expected that [Jon Snow] followed the path they had prepared for him“Willimas said.”‘Someone during the third season told me that I would have been the one to kill the Night King‘, he told me opening the script, but then he read that it was going to be Arya’s turn. I think it would be too obvious if it really touched him, right? To tell the truth, I’m glad it happened to me, I think I had the best story of the last season“.

After the airing of the final season, which seems divisive, the writer George RR Martin has repeatedly supported the choices of the showrunner David Benioff and Dan Weiss, underlining the obvious restrictions to which they were subjected:

“I work with a very different medium from that of David and Dan, don’t forget that “, the writer said. “They only had six episodes to tell the last season, while I predict that the last two manuscripts, together, they will reach at least 3000 pages and if there is a need to insert new chapters and characters I will certainly.”

The road to the novelist therefore still seems long, but, fortunately, the updates on the status of The Winds of Winter are not long in coming. And you? What do you think? How you would have liked them to end the bloody adventures of the Starks? Let us know in the comments.