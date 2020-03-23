Gal Gadot leads a group of celebrities who sing together 'Imagine'

Share it:

Gal Gadot has gathered a group of famous friends to sing together the song 'Imagine' by John Lennon.

The coronavirus crisis hit the whole world hard. A historical sanitary setback that is reflected in social networks, where people kill their time by quarantining. Memes, complaints, group video calls and thousands of solidarity initiatives make us think that humanity will come out much more strengthened from this incident that also devastates Spain with special virulence in Madrid. Thus, a group of ‘celebrities’ led by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman in fiction) have come together to sing the song from their residences 'Imagine' by John Lennon. A hopeful hymn that evokes peace and that encourages us to continue fighting for a better future that sooner or later will come. Before starting the particular 'medley of voices', the interpreter explained that during her sixth day in quarantine she had become a bit philosophical due to the virus and the fact that it affects everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from. .

“We are all in this together, and together we will get through it. Let's imagine in unison. Sing with us ❤. My friends and I send you all the love #SomosUno ”.

Various artists like Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Sia, Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon, Natalia Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Norah Jones, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson or Kaia Gerber They have taken a little time out of their day to sing this song that the former Beatle composed in 1971 and which is still as current.

A message of calm and unity that today is more necessary than ever and that has already accumulated more than seven million views in just a day and a half. Undoubtedly an initiative that will make us smile (or a tear) and that will make us forget about the complicated situation that exists outside there.