Free PC Games: three new titles available on the Epic Store, the next gift revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As promised, at 17:00 o'clock today 9 July theEpic Games Store has updated by making available i three free games who promised us last week.

We are talking about Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet and The Escapists 2, all freely downloadable from the desktop client or from the dedicated page of the official website. All you have to do is enter the tab of the game of your interest and click on the "Get" button after logging in with your Epic account. All three titles, once redeemed, they will remain forever in your personal library.

Tim Sweeney's company does not intend to stop giving gifts, and has already unveiled the next free game. It's about Torchlight 2, known hack 'n' slash by Runic Games along the lines of Diablo 3. The adventure can be tackled by choosing between four different fully customizable classes – Engineer, Outlander, Berserk and Embermage – and between different mascots to carry around, which attack the enemies and provide support. Levels, opponents and loot are generated randomly, and cooperative multiplayer for up to 4 players is also supported. Tochlight 2 will be available for free download from 17:00 on Thursday 16 July.