Fortnite, Season 3: Epic takes a little summer break, here are the dates

It seems that Epic Games will also take a few days off and, in the new post published on the official website and concerning the competitive side of Fortnite Chapter 2, has announced what the developer's absence period will be.

According to what stated on the site, the team will go on vacation from 3 to 12 July 2020: this means that in that ten days we should not expect any major update and, more generally, it is unlikely that any kind of patch will be published unless it serves to correct serious problems that prevent the correct functioning of the game. In this period of time there will not even be official competitions with prizes, since Epic Games could not supervise the progress of the matches.

In any case, you don't have to worry about the arrival of new skins, since something similar happened last year and the developers published a patch shortly before their departure, so that the next contents can arrive in the objects store also in their absence. So get ready for new leaks from the dataminer, as they will have several objects to discover over the next two weeks.

By the way, did you know that Ninja could return to streaming on Twitch? We also remind you that the Loserfruit skin is available in the Fortnite store.