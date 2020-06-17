Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Buck for free on June 16 in Montespago

Share it:

Just over 24 hours are left before the debut of Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 and the arrival of a new and shiny Season Pass full of skins and other items to unlock. If you are missing a few V-Buck to reach the classic 950 tokens, here are some tips to accumulate them at least 90 only today.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Deliver the Bomb, QLong Lake (Recommended Home Base Level 94) – 40 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is more difficult than those seen in the last few days and completing it is not child's play, since it is essential to have heroes and high-level weapons (possibly 4/5 stars) at your disposal. To access the mission anyway if you have not unlocked access to Montespago, we recommend asking a friend for help, who can invite you to his private lobby and work around the limitations imposed by the developers. To create a private party, just open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

