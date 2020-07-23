Fortnite: Epic announces the Galaxy Scout skin, here's how to get it

Share it:

After showing up through a leak, the Galaxy Scout skin of Fortnite Battaglia Reale was officially announced by Epic Games, which also revealed how players can grab it.

This exclusive costume, which is none other than the female version of the very famous Galaxy skin, will be offered in a tournament organized by Samsung to be held on 25 and 26 July 2020. Only the owners of the old Galaxy skin can participate in the tournament in question, i.e. those who have previously purchased a Samsung-branded smartphone. If you do not meet any of these requirements, there is nothing to fear for you, since Epic Games has confirmed that the skin is an exclusive time frame of the competition and that it will later reach the shop items as already happened with other skins related to promotions (see the Nvidia one).

It is not clear whether the object can be purchased as part of a bundle or simply by spending the V-Bucks in your wallet and at the moment we only know that the skin should be accompanied by a cover for weapons and themed vehicles.

