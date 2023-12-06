Fool Me Once: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Another blessing has been bestowed upon us by Netflix with the introduction of Fool Me Once, their latest Harlan Coben series. With a history of successful collaborations like Safe, The Stranger, and Stay Close, this mystery series promises to live up to the high standards established by the streaming platform and writer.

In their fourth project together, an adaption of Coben’s Fool Me Once, Maya (Michelle Keegan) mourns the loss of her husband Joe (Richard Armitage of Obsession), but it is after setting up a nanny-cam to keep an eye on their baby that she recognizes a man—her late spouse.

Here is all the information you need about the forthcoming mystery series Fool Me Once, including the cast and the latest developments.

Fool Me Once Release Date

A delightful New Year’s Day treat, Fool Me Once is an eight-part series that will begin airing on Netflix globally on January 1, 2024.

Fool Me Once Cast

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

Maya Stern, played by Michelle Keegan, is the show-stopper. British soap opera Coronation Street’s Tina McIntyre and Our Girl’s Sergeant Georgie Lane are Keegan’s most famous roles.

Richard Armitage as Joe

Before this, Richard was the lead in The Stranger and Stay Close, both of which were adapted from works by Harlan Coben. He has appeared in several films and television shows, including The Hobbit, Hannibal, Berlin Station, Robin Hood, Strike Back, and Spooks on BBC One.

Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Adeel Akhtar portrays a police officer who has personal secrets. He has appeared in several films and television shows, including Murdered by My Father, which earned him a BAFTA, as well as Les Misérables, Four Lions, Enola Holmes, Killing Eve, Ali and Ava, and more. In addition to his performances in Sherwood, Unforgotten, The Nest, and The Night Manager, he portrayed Mohammed in Victoria & Abdul.

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Famous actress Joanna Lumley plays Joe’s overprotective mother, Judith. Despite her many credits, her breakout performance was as Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous. Felicity on Motherland is only one of her many roles.

The other cast members are as follows:

Emmett J Scanlan as Shane Tessier

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGreggor

Marcus Garvey

Hattie Morahan

James Northcote

Dänya Griver

Daniel Burt

Adelle Leonce

Natalia Kostrzewa

Laura Gibbons

Fool Me Once Creators

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once is a limited series consisting of eight parts. His 2016 novel of the same title served as the basis for it. Furthermore, the play is produced by Quay Street Productions and features Danny Brocklehurst as the principal writer with additional contributions from Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly. Coben, Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee served as executive producers, while episodes were directed by Nimer Rashed and David Moore.

Fool Me Once Plot

Fool Me Once is an engrossing story about a woman named Maya Stern who is dealing with the horrific consequences of her husband Joe’s terrible death. Maya puts a nanny cam in her home so she may feel better about leaving her little kid alone. But she is shocked to see a guy in her home—Joe, the man she believed was dead—her allegedly slain husband.

While leading the murder investigation into Joe’s death, Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce is forced to confront his demons. At the same time, Abby and Daniel, Maya’s niece and nephew, set out on a mission to find out who killed their mother a few months before.

A riveting quest for truth engulfs the protagonists as the novel progresses, revealing terrible truths that will irrevocably change their lives. Joanna Lumley plays Joe’s overprotective mother, Judith Burkett, in the cast. With its captivating storyline and complex network of secrets, “Fool Me Once” is sure to take readers on an exciting and unexpected adventure.

Fool Me Once Filming Status

Even though the novel takes place in America, Coben decided to situate the Netflix series in a different country. Instead, the action takes place in Britain. The majority of the production, which began in February 2023, occurred in Manchester and the Northwest of England. Spain also played host to some additional filming. Michelle Keegan posted on Instagram in July 2023, so it seems that shooting was finished around that time.

Fool Me Once: Is it based on a book?

Of course! The film Fool Me Once is adapted from Harlan Coben’s 2016 March debut of the same-titled book. The novel was up for a GoodReads Choice Award for Best Mystery/Thriller the same year it came out. Like Netflix’s Stay Close, the book takes place in the US, but the events are placed in the UK in the film version.

Fool Me Once Trailer

We will update this page with the trailer for Fool Me Once as soon as it is released on Netflix.